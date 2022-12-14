ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Snow Conditions Report December 22, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s going to be an epic weekend for snow. There are a couple of caveats though, which I will discuss later in this report. Let’s begin with season snowfall, which has been very impressive and will continue to be after this event. We’ve already had three record snow events this season and all we need is over 5.9″ Friday to get to a fourth. We should be well above 50 inches for the season after this weekend.
Weather may impact rideshare services this weekend

Weather may impact rideshare services this weekend. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin …. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for sections of Lower Michigan for Thursday afternoon through 7PM Saturday. The warning includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien and Cass counties. Side note. All of Northern Michigan is included in a Blizzard warning.
Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency

A man convicted as a leader in a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer will face sentencing next week in Grand Rapids, but not before a judge heard from his mom. (Dec. 22, 2022) Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency. A man convicted as a leader in a plot...
MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin Heights

MHSAA basketball: Forest Hills Eastern vs Godwin …. Amazon working to deliver packages amid snow storm. A big impact storm is hitting West Michigan, the strongest seen in about a decade. The windchills tonight and through Sunday will be near zero. (Dec. 22, 2022) First responders ask you to give...
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Weekend Fun Guide 12/23-25

There is a lot happening this weekend as many families in West Michigan celebrate Christmas. Below are this weekend’s top picks!. Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Winter walks in the Children’s Garden. Bundle up and explore many different themes as walks go on now through the end of December. This weekend the walks will take place Friday and Saturday, from 11:15am to 11:45am. Each walk has a different theme. You can find more information about the Wintertime Walks happening at Frederick Meijer Gardens here.
Winter Break fun at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While Santa is busy making his list, checking it twice, and delivering gifts, something else that children, teens, and adults alike look forward to this time of year is a trip to Craig’s Cruisers! The fun never ends with over 120,000 square feet of indoor space, a full arcade, laser tag, indoor go-karts, bumper cars and so much more! They also have you covered for lunch and dinner featuring a delicious unlimited buffet that features an unlimited salad bar, pasta, pizza, roasted chicken, dessert, ice cream, and all the Pepsi products you can drink!
Firekeepers Casino gives back this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last week, hundreds of people lined-up at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek for Firekeepers Casino Hotel‘s annual “Holiday Toy and Food Distribution.” Donations were taken over the last several weeks leading up to the big day. We were there as the doors opened to the community to receive free turkeys, sides, and toys for the little ones.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121822

Snow will be much lighter and less persistent, with less than an inch for most. It’ll be a good day to dig out the driveways, sidewalks, and side streets. (Dec. 18, 2022) Snow will be much lighter and less persistent, with less than an inch for most. It’ll be a good day to dig out the driveways, sidewalks, and side streets. (Dec. 18, 2022)
Taco John’s to open 3 new locations in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids area will now be able to Olé The Day with Taco John’s! It’s a popular, Mexican quick-service restaurant that will soon have three locations in the Grand Rapids area. The first location opened on December 12th in Wyoming. The second location in Hudsonville and the third location in Caledonia will be opening soon.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Addressing difficult holiday emotions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many people, the holidays are a time to look forward to. Even with the busyness of meal planning, travel, and gift giving, many of us still find it to be a festive time of year. But that’s not the case for everyone – for some, the holidays are a difficult and emotional time.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Student of week: Leader, encourager, organ player

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — News 8 is highlighting an outstanding student from Muskegon this week. M’Khi Guy is a junior at Muskegon High School. He goes above and beyond in both the classroom and in sports. He is a teen of many talents — playing football, basketball and even plays the organ. But above all, he is best known for encouraging his classmates and teammates.
