Indiana State

Here’s the Best Way to Buy 2023 French Lick Polar Express Tickets

Every time that I hear Josh Groban's 'Believe', I have to hold back tears. That song is featured in The Polar Express movie, and it holds a special place in my heart. Last week, my son asked if we could go to French Lick, Indiana, and ride the Polar Express train. This was a standing tradition with his MeMe. Sadly, she is no longer with us, but I decided to look into getting tickets for our family.
FRENCH LICK, IN
This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like

What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
EVANSVILLE, IN
How to Deice Your Windshield with Just a Potato During This Indiana Winter

If you're looking for a way to keep your windshield from icing over on those cold Indiana mornings, here's a little hack that just might do the trick for you. We all know that winter is coming...well technically it's already wintertime, but you know what I mean. The colder temps, ice, snow, and every headache that comes with all of those things are on the way. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
INDIANA STATE
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
INDIANA STATE
Kentucky Parents Share 30 Hilarious Pics of Santa Visits Gone Completely Wrong

Parents, we've all experienced the bad Santa visit photos and we secretly giggle to ourselves as we watched it go down. Here are 30 of the best we've ever seen LOL!. I think every single child I have ever met has a bad but hilarious Santa photo gone wrong. It's almost a rite of passage for most kids to have at least one Santa photo where they are losing their ever-loving crap while trying their best to get away from the guy that shimmies down the chimney to drop off free gifts each year. Let's be honest, he's kind of overwhelming even to us adults. I mean you're basically handing your kiddo off to a Santa who they've never met and asking you to "SMILE". I mean honestly, I like sitting on the lap of a bearded guy (but I'm married to him so there's that).
KENTUCKY STATE
cbs4indy.com

Christmas music bad for your mental health?

Some experts say Christmas music can bring about added stress, reminding of us of everything we need to get done before Dec. 25. The stress can be especially bad for retail workers, who have to listen to the same songs over and over again. Christmas music bad for your mental...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Investment firm to buy Batesville Casket Company

BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a […]
BATESVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter

As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says

Indiana’s $2.5 billion dollar gaming industry is spending fairly on minority-owned and woman-owned contractors, according to a five-year disparity report out Thursday. “There hasn’t been and there is not a disparity,” said Indiana University Public Policy Institute Senior Policy Analyst Drew Klacik. He and fellow analyst Rebecca Nannery conducted the Indiana Gaming Commission Disparity Study […] The post No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
Iconic Evansville Harley-Davidson Dealership Changes Ownership & Name

An icon among motorcycle enthusiasts in and around Evansville, as well as those passing through, has gained new ownership and will be changing its name. For 63 years Bud's Harley-Davidson has served the motorcycle community here in Evansville with four generations having a hand in the business. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Bud's closed its doors for the last time, ending the family's Harley legacy, according to a post made to Facebook.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
