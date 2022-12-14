Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Woman Chooses Kindness by Helping Staff at Evansville Restaurant
When you look around you, hopefully, you see a lot of kindness. Even though it seems that fewer and fewer kind things or actions happen, they still happen. We don't see much kindness in the media, but people do choose kindness every day. Kindness is a choice. When faced with...
Here’s the Best Way to Buy 2023 French Lick Polar Express Tickets
Every time that I hear Josh Groban's 'Believe', I have to hold back tears. That song is featured in The Polar Express movie, and it holds a special place in my heart. Last week, my son asked if we could go to French Lick, Indiana, and ride the Polar Express train. This was a standing tradition with his MeMe. Sadly, she is no longer with us, but I decided to look into getting tickets for our family.
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like
What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
How to Deice Your Windshield with Just a Potato During This Indiana Winter
If you're looking for a way to keep your windshield from icing over on those cold Indiana mornings, here's a little hack that just might do the trick for you. We all know that winter is coming...well technically it's already wintertime, but you know what I mean. The colder temps, ice, snow, and every headache that comes with all of those things are on the way. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including three in the Region. The post Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Kentucky Parents Share 30 Hilarious Pics of Santa Visits Gone Completely Wrong
Parents, we've all experienced the bad Santa visit photos and we secretly giggle to ourselves as we watched it go down. Here are 30 of the best we've ever seen LOL!. I think every single child I have ever met has a bad but hilarious Santa photo gone wrong. It's almost a rite of passage for most kids to have at least one Santa photo where they are losing their ever-loving crap while trying their best to get away from the guy that shimmies down the chimney to drop off free gifts each year. Let's be honest, he's kind of overwhelming even to us adults. I mean you're basically handing your kiddo off to a Santa who they've never met and asking you to "SMILE". I mean honestly, I like sitting on the lap of a bearded guy (but I'm married to him so there's that).
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
cbs4indy.com
Christmas music bad for your mental health?
Some experts say Christmas music can bring about added stress, reminding of us of everything we need to get done before Dec. 25. The stress can be especially bad for retail workers, who have to listen to the same songs over and over again. Christmas music bad for your mental...
Investment firm to buy Batesville Casket Company
BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a […]
Head Over to Santa Claus, Indiana and Roast Chestnuts Over an Open Fire This Saturday December 17th
A Christmas tradition will be brought to life this Saturday. Did you know that the oldest-themed attraction in the United States is Santa's Candy Castle in Santa Claus, Indiana? Santa's Candy Castle held its grand opening ceremony on December 22nd, 1935 and according to Santa's Candy Castle's website:. The grand...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says
Indiana’s $2.5 billion dollar gaming industry is spending fairly on minority-owned and woman-owned contractors, according to a five-year disparity report out Thursday. “There hasn’t been and there is not a disparity,” said Indiana University Public Policy Institute Senior Policy Analyst Drew Klacik. He and fellow analyst Rebecca Nannery conducted the Indiana Gaming Commission Disparity Study […] The post No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Iconic Evansville Harley-Davidson Dealership Changes Ownership & Name
An icon among motorcycle enthusiasts in and around Evansville, as well as those passing through, has gained new ownership and will be changing its name. For 63 years Bud's Harley-Davidson has served the motorcycle community here in Evansville with four generations having a hand in the business. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Bud's closed its doors for the last time, ending the family's Harley legacy, according to a post made to Facebook.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
If You See This Brown Thing in Your Christmas Tree in Indiana, Throw It Out
If you are one of those households that pick out a real Christmas tree each year, you might want to check to make sure there isn't an "ornament" that you didn't put on the tree, because this thing could lead to some unwelcomed guests in your home this holiday season.
103GBF
Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0