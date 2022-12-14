Kansas City, Missouri, police identify man, 58, killed in overnight shooting

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | Police have identified the victim as Curtis Henderson, 58.

EARLIER | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the city's latest homicide.

They were called to the 3600 block of Jefferson Street just after 1 a.m.

Police say they found an adult man on the steps of a home that had been shot.

He died on the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and one or more people had an interaction in front of the home that led to shots being fired and the victim struck.

Police have not identified a suspect.

