ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri, police identify man, 58, killed in overnight shooting

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pssZr_0jhws4Qe00

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | Police have identified the victim as Curtis Henderson, 58.

EARLIER | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the city's latest homicide.

They were called to the 3600 block of Jefferson Street just after 1 a.m.

Police say they found an adult man on the steps of a home that had been shot.

He died on the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and one or more people had an interaction in front of the home that led to shots being fired and the victim struck.

Police have not identified a suspect.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 1

WeAreAtom
6d ago

It’s on a daily basis. Are the mental states of the police being addressed? The Police department may want to implement a mandatory paid leave program to attend mandatory mental cleansing.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street. When police arrived, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man shot to death in overnight Independence homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one man died after a shooting in the overnight hours. The Independence Police Department stated officers received a call about midnight of a shooting in the 800 block of East Pacific Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found a man outside a residence was...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man sentenced in double-fatal Kansas City-area DUI crash

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man is going to prison for his role in a fatal DUI crash. Colby Byrd, 27, Wellington, Mo., was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to DWI -- death of two and 4 years for pleading guilty to DWI -- serious physical injury. The sentences were set to run consecutively for a total of 16 years in prison, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County

A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northeastnews.net

268: KC Mothers in Charge

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast we’re joined by Rosilyn Temple, founder of Kansas City’s Mother’s in Charge, an organization that seeks to reduce violent crime through prevention, education and intervention, and to guide and support the families of victims of homicide. Temple has been responding to homicide scenes for nearly a decade, helping families to communicate with police and get services in the immediate future and long term. For more information, visit kcmothersincharge.org.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy