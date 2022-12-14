Read full article on original website
Related
Dangerous cold, high winds, snow expected just before Christmas
Snow accumulation, although expected, will be a lesser impact compared to cold. Here's what you need to know. Christmas is this week and the weather pattern has become very active. The WHAS11 First Alert StormTeam is tracking a significant winter storm that may make travel for the Christmas holiday difficult,...
Frigid Christmas Weekend Expected in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia
UPDATE – MONDAY 9:30 p.m. – so far no major changes. Models still have rain coming in for much of Thursday. Winds pick up overnight with the first burst of snow coming in Friday before dawn. The snow will be moving fast so we should likely see a quick light accumulation of some wet snow […]
Arctic air mass expected to bring frigid temperatures to East Tennessee late in the week and into Christmas
With a front of Artic Air moving through, the chance of snow has popped up in WATE Storm Team's weather forecast leading up to Christmas Eve.
fox56news.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Few flakes fly, much colder for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clouds increase tonight as partly cloudy skies prevail across the region. With a weak disturbance passing through, scattered flurries and some snow showers will be possible late. Little to no accumulation is expected as lows fall into the 20s. Saturday will be a chilly...
kyweathercenter.com
Ohio Valley Winter Storm Potential Increases
Good afternoon, folks. It continues to be all eyes on the big storm system set to impact much of the country in the days leading up to Christmas. This is likely to bring, at least, some snow and bitterly cold temps to Kentucky. In the short term, we are still...
WTVQ
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
cbs4indy.com
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
wvxu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? It's not impossible, meteorologist says
Wednesday's rain is helping drought conditions in the area. Meteorologist Stephen Hrebenach with the National Weather Service says most places got a quarter to a half inch of rain overnight, with another inch possibly falling into Thursday. "We'll have to see whether that’s enough to maybe improve conditions maybe one...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
z93country.com
Confidence Grows in Major Winter Blast Just before Christmas
The National Weather Service at Jackson says much below normal temperatures are strongly favored between December 21st and 27th across eastern Kentucky. Confidence is increasing for a frigid air mass to drop south from the Arctic in the days leading up to Christmas. The potential exists for temperatures nearing or dropping below 0 degrees with bitter sub-zero wind chills. There will be a chance for some precipitation around Thursday of next week, what type and how much will be determined as the system gets closer.
Rain ends—snow showers/cold begin
As low pressure developed in Iowa, rains spread east across our area Tuesday night, let up a little during the day Wednesday, and then a second wave of rain came late afternoon/evening. Rains should be moving off to the east early Thursday with storm totals of well over an inch likely in many portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
Kentucky Tree Service Workers Save Giant Bird Trapped in Tree for Days
This group of tree service workers from Kentucky rescued a large bird that had been trapped in a 100-foot-tall tree for days. The bird was a black vulture that had injured its left wing. Unfortunately, the bird became stranded in an awkward position in the tree. The incident occurred in...
How likely is a white Christmas in East Tennessee?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but the weather has not been matching what one might expect if they're dreaming of a white Christmas.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Comments / 0