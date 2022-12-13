Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into their domestic life. On Friday, November 25, Alwyn shared a shot on his Instagram Stories of what looks like his ankle and a black and white kitty cat snuggled up to it. The cat reportedly belongs to Taylor Swift and his name is Benjamin.
Taylor Swift’s Newest Wax Figure Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans
Fans don't know how to feel about the latest, scarily uncanny wax figure of Taylor Swift. Madame Tussauds Dubai announced the addition of Swift to their celebrity lineup Dec. 6, according to Billboard. The wax figure depicts Swift in khaki pants and a red sequined top with her iconic acoustic...
Here's Why Swifties "Can't Stand" This Woman Who Looks Like Taylor Swift
I think we can agree that Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet, right? And because of that, one Utah woman, who resembles the Grammy winning songstress, is now a niche internet star. Article continues below advertisement. Meet Ashley Leechin (@noitsashley13), who has become popular...
Taylor Swift Directs ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video
Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the process of making one of her most special videos. On Thursday, Taylor Swift released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” giving an inside look at not Taylor the singer, but Taylor the director. The clip opens with Swift sharing some stern directions before sharing her excitement with Dylan O’Brien’s scene as she let’s out a loud “Yessss!” Swift is also seen sharing direction during one of the kissing scenes: “Beautiful! Now laugh,” she tells Sadie Sink. Swift’s direction gets as specific as hand-holding...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message
Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Taylor Swift Wins People's Choice Awards
Taylor Swift received three People's Choice Awards Tuesday evening in Santa Monica, while Elizabeth Olsen won for top female movie star and Chris Hemsworth for top male movie star.
‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics
CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
The Meaning Behind the Song “Do I” by Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan is known for his party songs and lyrics that raise a glass to beers, trucks and all things country. But cutting through the country tropes is “Do I,” a ballad that finds Bryan taking a softer approach as he drops the “bro-country” facade for a heartbroken man who’s relationship may be nearing the end. “Do I” turned Bryan from a rising star to a chart-topping hitmaker in 2009, setting the stage for a wildly successful career. Here, we explore the story behind “Do I.”
‘M3GAN’ Premiere Featured Eight Look-Alike Dolls Dancing to Taylor Swift Song in Now-Viral Moment
It was a real M3GAN-palooza last night in Hollywood. Universal Pictures rolled out the black carpet in front of TCL Chinese Theatre for the world premiere of Blumhouse’s next horror title, M3GAN. The Gerard Johnstone film centers on a brilliant toy company roboticist, played by Allison Williams, who fast-tracks a secret invention after a tragedy makes her the guardian of her 8-year-old niece, Cady, played by Violet McGraw. The invention: a lifelike doll named M3GAN that is paired with Cady to offer comfort and friendship, a decision that sets off a dramatic series of extreme events.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Cocaine Bear'...
Tanya Tucker To Star in New Holiday Movie ‘A Nashville Christmas’
Tanya Tucker is reigniting her actress skillset on a new project!. A Nashville Christmas is set to premiere on the Paramount Network, and Tanya will play a version of, well… herself? The role has Tanya embodying an overwhelmed country musician who seeks out a relaxing holiday on her grandmother’s small town Tennessee farm.
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
