Photo byPhoto by Алесь Усцінаў on Unsplash. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked at an international pancake house and became best friends with one of the other waitresses, Amy. After meeting each other and working together for about six months we were joined at the hip and when she offered me a room in her apartment so that I could move out of my parent’s house for the first time, I jumped at the chance.

12 DAYS AGO