Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served
When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Mother Gave Birth in the Middle Of a Dinner Party, But the Other Guests Had No Clue: “IT WAS SO QUICK”
A mother suddenly went into labor with the help of her husband and sister at a dinner party, while the rest of the family downstairs had no idea what was going on. Abbie Morris of Fareham, Hampshire, had invited family around for a supper on August 21 after giving birth to a baby boy a week before her due date.
How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’
In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
“It will be on the 11 o’clock news,” woman calls out of work with excuse hours after apartment fire
Photo byPhoto by Алесь Усцінаў on Unsplash. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked at an international pancake house and became best friends with one of the other waitresses, Amy. After meeting each other and working together for about six months we were joined at the hip and when she offered me a room in her apartment so that I could move out of my parent’s house for the first time, I jumped at the chance.
intheknow.com
Wedding guest goes behind bride’s back to get personalized dinner: ‘Is it too late to uninvite [them]?’
A bride cannot believe how difficult a wedding guest is being over the menu. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. Her friend’s partner is unsatisfied with the catering options at the wedding. He refuses to choose between grilled salmon, grilled chicken or mushroom stroganoff.
Teen’s Christmas list PowerPoint sparks debate: ‘I realised how poor I am’
A mother’s video of her teenage daughter’s Christmas list has sparked a debate ahead of the holiday season.Krystiana, a social media influencer and mother of four, went viral when she shared footage of her daughter’s PowerPoint presentation to TikTok. In the video, which has 14.8m views, Krystiana’s teen daughter Ava gives a detailed list of the presents she wants for Christmas.“I now present to you, my Christmas list,” her daughter says in the clip. As she takes her parents through the presentation, one of the slides features pictures of Nike sneakers, including hyperlinks to purchase the items online.“Wow, you...
intheknow.com
Mom shares simple hack to prevent kids from slamming doors
This TikTok mom shared her brilliantly simple life hack for preventing your toddler from slamming their door!. SuzyQ (@ocwarrior19) is a TikToker and parent who shares a wide range of nifty parenting hacks and product reviews. In a recent video, SuzyQ shared her favorite parenting hack, which also happens to be extremely simple! To prevent her toddler from slamming her door, SuzyQ simply cuts up a foam pool noodle and attaches it to her toddler’s door. It’s that easy!
Comments / 0