Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
With more jobs than job seekers, companies are rethinking qualifications even for high-paying jobs.
Manor College Dean Was Schooled Herself in the Value of Connecting Deeply with Colleagues, Students
Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks.Photo byManor College at YouTube. If Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks, Dean of Business Education and Professional Studies at Manor College, has a hallmark, it’s her ability to connect solidly with students and colleagues.
A ‘No Coding’ App Course Helped A Doctor Get Diverse Students Into Medical School
In 2006, while still a medical student, Dr. Renée Volny Darko often observed that smart, capable students who are underrepresented in medicine (URM) and non-traditional candidates were not getting into medical school at a rate on par with other students. “Medical schools say they have a rough time finding...
Three Tips on How to Land a Remote Job
As many companies shift to a virtual workplace, there are more openings — and a higher demand for remote jobs. Forbes contributor Cecilia Seiter gives advice on how to land a remote job.. Tailor Your Résumé for Remote Jobs. Be clear that you’re intentionally looking for remote...
Sioux City Journal
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to host info session on high-demand business, administrative programs
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is hosting an information session over Zoom at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, for students hoping to learn more about the college's administrative office professional and business professional programs. Attendees will have the chance to meet with EICC instructors and ask questions about the programs,...
Unionized Part-Time COC Faculty Goes On Strike
Part-time faculty at College of the Canyons (COC) began striking Monday morning, bringing a contentious start to finals week at the local educational institution. Unionized part-time faculty at COC began the strike at 6 a.m. Monday as a part of a protest over contract negotiations, according to union AFT Local 6262. The union is alleging ...
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
dancehallmag.com
Mr. Vegas Graduates FIU, Earns Another Degree In Sociology/Anthropology
Dancehall star Mr. Vegas has shared that he is now a proud graduate of Florida International University (FIU), where he attained a degree in Sociology/Anthropology with a minor in Hospitality Management, all while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. With a note of reflection and gratitude accompanying the Instagram post of him...
