ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Three Tips on How to Land a Remote Job

As many companies shift to a virtual workplace, there are more openings — and a higher demand for remote jobs. Forbes contributor Cecilia Seiter gives advice on how to land a remote job.. Tailor Your Résumé for Remote Jobs. Be clear that you’re intentionally looking for remote...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Unionized Part-Time COC Faculty Goes On Strike

Part-time faculty at College of the Canyons (COC) began striking Monday morning, bringing a contentious start to finals week at the local educational institution. Unionized part-time faculty at COC began the strike at 6 a.m. Monday as a part of a protest over contract negotiations, according to union AFT Local 6262. The union is alleging ...
bestcolleges.com

Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur

Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
bestcolleges.com

Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey

Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
dancehallmag.com

Mr. Vegas Graduates FIU, Earns Another Degree In Sociology/Anthropology

Dancehall star Mr. Vegas has shared that he is now a proud graduate of Florida International University (FIU), where he attained a degree in Sociology/Anthropology with a minor in Hospitality Management, all while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. With a note of reflection and gratitude accompanying the Instagram post of him...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy