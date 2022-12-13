Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’
Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Grammy Awards in the Trash? Wife Kim Kardashian Begged Him to Do THIS
While Kim Kardashian wanted him to do so, it seemed like the embattled rap mogul didn't want to. In the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kim Kardashian, the estranged wife of Kanye West, now known as Ye, revealed some pretty interesting tidbits about Kanye West's Grammy Awards. (via All Hiphop)
Kanye West Calls Donald Trump a 'Liar'—He 'Said Things That Hurt Me'
"He lied about me, but I mean he's known for lying," West said of the former president during an appearance on Tim Pool's podcast "Timcast."
Kanye West’s ‘Presidential Campaign’ Is a Complete Mess
Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign is extremely unofficial (he hasn’t filed any paperwork with the FEC, New Abnormal podcast co-host Danielle Moodie reminds listeners on this episode), but that hasn’t stopped rightwingers from clamoring to be part of his team, and it’s a shitshow. The Daily...
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye & Kim Kardashian Celebrate Saint West’s Birthday Together
The now-divorced couple put their differences aside while their eldest son hung out with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Even though Ye has continued to face public scrutiny for his hateful speech, it’s not stopping him from showing up for father duties. It appears as though the 45-year-old and his...
Kanye West Admits He Owes the IRS $50 Million
Rapper and entrepreneur Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has admitted that he has a $75 million hold on four of his accounts because he owes the IRS $50 million. According to a new report from Business Insider, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband spoke out during a recent episode of the "Timcast IRL" podcast.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer
Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
Trump said Kanye West is a 'seriously troubled man, who happens to be Black,' and defends controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner
Trump recently hosted Kanye West at a controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago along with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Kanye West: Petition to remove rapper’s music from streaming services nears 75,000 signatures
A petition calling for Kanye West’s musical catalogue to be removed from streaming services is approaching 75,000 signatures.The change.org petition was created in response to the Donda rapper’s recent string of antisemitic comments and social media posts.“Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements,” wrote the petition’s creator.“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye...
Charlamagne Slams 'Clown' Kanye West Over 'Dangerous' Behavior
The radio host's comments come after Ye praised Adolf Hitler during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
Kimye Divorce Finalized, Kanye West To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
Kimye divorce finalized. Kanye West to pay Kim Kardashian $200K in child support, and both parents have equal access to their four children. The post Kimye Divorce Finalized, Kanye West To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Hits New Low: Jewish People, You Need to Forgive Hitler!
By now, you’re probably aware that Kanye West is a dangerous bigot and a crazy person who says the most horrific things that pop into his mind for the amusement of his fellow Nazis. Does he really believe the BS that spews from his mouth? Is he just starved...
Kanye West Will No Longer Acquire Right-Wing Social Media Firm Parler
Increasingly volatile rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is no longer going to acquire right-wing social network Parler. Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, confirmed the breakup of the acquisition deal in the wake of West’s appearance on InfoWars, which featured more spasms of unfiltered antisemitism. The transaction had been slated to close before the end of 2022. In a social media post, Parlement said it had “mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.” Parler gained notoriety during the last weeks of the...
'Someday We'll All Be Free' Lyrics: Kanye West References Tweets About Jews
Kanye West has released a new song titled "Someday We'll All Be Free" where he addresses everything from his ex Kim Kardashian to his antisemitic tweets.
Lauren Boebert Still Hasn’t Deleted Tweet Defending Kanye
In the wake of Kanye West’s horrific media tour spouting love for Hitler, denying the Holocaust, and preaching naked antisemitism, many far-right members of the GOP are scrubbing their social media feeds of past praise for the rapper. A notable exception to that trend is Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) who has preserved her praise of the artist now known as Ye. The Republican Party has little celebrity outside of hoary rockers like Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and Lee Greenwood, so it wasn’t surprising when GOP figures hyped Ye after he riled Paris Fashion Week in early October by wearing a...
Donald Trump calls Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man' after having dinner with him
Donald Trump called Kanye West a “seriously troubled man” after having dinner with the rapper and the white supremacist Nick Fuentes.In comments on Truth Social, the former president said that he requested a meeting with Ye alone, to “help” prospective 2024 presidential candidate.“I help a seriously troubled man...who has been decimated in his business... by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone,” Trump said.“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ivanka and Jared split over attending Trump 2024 launch – follow liveWhy was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
'Kanye West's Words Should Shock Me. But They Don't'
Lindsay Karp writes about how antisemitism has impacted her family, in this exclusive essay.
Comments / 0