Jennifer Coolidge Tells Ariana Grande 'Best D-ck' She Got After Playing Stifler's Mom

"He was so young, we called his mother," Coolidge recalled but assured Ariana, "of course, it was all very legal" Jennifer Coolidge went viral for gushing over how many young men she was able to sleep with following her role as Stifler's mom in "American Pie" -- and now none other than Ariana Grande has asked for more details.
White Lotus' Sabrina Impacciatore Gave Creator Mike White an Accidentally 'Racist Cake'

"If Kanye had this cake at his birthday we'd have a problem," Jimmy Kimmel said in response. "White Lotus" star Sabrina Impacciatore accidentally gave the HBO series creator Mike White a "racist cake'' despite her good intentions. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the Italian actress revealed she had...

