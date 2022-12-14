Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Heartbroken Magic Mike Costars Pay Tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Just Can't Believe It'
Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer were among the stars to speak out. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' "Magic Mike" family is sharing their grief and condolences to the late dancer's family following his death. Boss died by suicide at the age of 40, according to the Los Angeles County Medical...
toofab.com
Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Says He Considered Reconciling with Meri After Catfishing Scandal
However, his plan allegedly "rattled" another of his wives -- a reveal which surprises Meri. As his relationships with his wives continue to crumble, Kody Brown revealed he considered "working it out" with one of them ... before another seemingly talked him out of it. In a preview clip for...
toofab.com
Jennifer Lopez 'Shocked and Deeply Saddened' by tWitch's Death as World of Dance Stars Speak Out
"My mind is clinging to memories of the dear friend we have all lost," shared Derek Hough in his own touching tribute. The dance world was rocked by the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on Wednesday, as were the stars of "World of Dance." Boss was featured as a guest...
toofab.com
Jennifer Lawrence Name-Drops Bryan Singer as She Talks 'Hissy Fits' from 'Emotional' Male Directors
The reactions from the other panelists? Priceless. Jennifer Lawrence opened up about the pros of working with female directors during an Actress Roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter and called out one male director in the process. The subject came up during a conversation with Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Danielle Deadwyler,...
toofab.com
Jennifer Coolidge Tells Ariana Grande 'Best D-ck' She Got After Playing Stifler's Mom
"He was so young, we called his mother," Coolidge recalled but assured Ariana, "of course, it was all very legal" Jennifer Coolidge went viral for gushing over how many young men she was able to sleep with following her role as Stifler's mom in "American Pie" -- and now none other than Ariana Grande has asked for more details.
toofab.com
White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson Has Priceless Reaction to Surprise from Childhood Crush Nick Jonas
"I just wanted to tell you that you're a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever" Haley Lu Richardson had some of her teenage dreams come true!. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the Jonas Brothers super fan and "White Lotus" star had an impromptu FaceTime call with her childhood idol Nick Jonas.
toofab.com
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'Dating Door Is Open' with Vinny Guadagnino After DWTS
The reality stars have been getting flirty on social media since competing against one another on the latest season of "Dancing with the Stars." She may not have found lasting love on "The Bachelorette," but perhaps another reality show could be the romantic spark Gabby Windey has been looking for.
toofab.com
White Lotus' Sabrina Impacciatore Gave Creator Mike White an Accidentally 'Racist Cake'
"If Kanye had this cake at his birthday we'd have a problem," Jimmy Kimmel said in response. "White Lotus" star Sabrina Impacciatore accidentally gave the HBO series creator Mike White a "racist cake'' despite her good intentions. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the Italian actress revealed she had...
Comments / 0