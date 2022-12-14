The Week Ahead: December 14, 2022

Board of Education meeting

Today

The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. If needed, the Board will meet again on Thursday for their annual Organizational meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.

Winterfest

Thursday

A “Winterfest” event, featuring food, games, a photo booth, raffle prizes and a visit from Santa, will be held at Colusa High School from 5-7 p.m.

Maxwell Country Christmas

Friday

The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District and the Maxwell Auxiliary Committee will host their seventh annual “Maxwell Country Christmas,” event at the town Christmas tree lot on Oak Street in Maxwell. Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and the tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to participate, call 530-517-0518 or visit www.maxwellparkandrec.com.

Wreaths Across America ceremonies

Saturday

– Join the Colusa Cemetery District as the honor National Wreaths Across America Day with a ceremony to remember, honor and teach in honor of local veterans. The ceremony will be held at the Colusa Cemetery, located at 974 Wilson Ave. in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Cemetery District at 458-2650.

– The Stonyford Indian Valley Cemetery, 5031 Walkup Road, Stonyford, will host a ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and volunteers are welcome to come and lay wreaths. For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

CFA’s Pancake Breakfast

Sunday

The Colusa Firefighters Association will host a pancake breakfast at the Colusa Fire Department, 750 Market Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until noon. The price of the all-you-can-eat breakfast is donation based. Santa will also be at the station to take photos with attendees. For more information, call 530-458-2133.

Colusa City Council meeting

Tuesday, December 20

The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.