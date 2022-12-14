Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
SFGate
Latest floating LNG terminal arrives at German port
BERLIN (AP) — A ship that will serve as one of Germany’s floating terminals for liquefied natural gas imports arrived at the port of Wilhelmshaven Thursday, as German officials warned the country is not saving enough energy at the start of a difficult winter. The 300-meter-long (900-foot-long) Höegh...
SFGate
Slovak government falls after losing no-confidence vote
PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s coalition government fell Thursday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament called by the opposition following months of political crisis, in a development that could lead to an early election. In the country's 150-seat Parliament, 78 lawmakers, two more than the 76 needed, voted...
SFGate
At World Cup, women shrug off worries over dress codes
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coming from Brazil for the World Cup in Qatar, Daniela Crawford had been worried about conservative dress codes. But like many women attending the tournament, she said she found no problems. “In Brazil people are used to it, but we came here and decided to...
Comments / 0