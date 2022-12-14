Colusa County releases final election results

After nearly a month of tallying votes, the Colusa County Elections Department released on Nov. 30 the final results for the statewide general elections held on Nov. 8.

In the race for the two vacant seats on the Colusa Unified School District Board, Roberta M. James took 43.93% of the vote while incumbent Chirstopher McAllister took 28.75% of the vote, narrowly surpassing Vicki Pulsifer, who received 27.32% of the vote.

The race for the two vacant seats on the Pierce Joint Unified School District Board was neck and neck, with Melissa Ehrke Doherty (32.58%) and Iluixochitl Perez Dudley (28.17%) narrowly beating out challengers Kevin T. Ross (25.96%) and Juan Manuel Garcia (13.29%).

With 51.42% of the vote, Janice Bell narrowly beat out challenger Richard D. Selover for the open Board of Supervisors District 5 seat. Selover received 48.58% of the vote.

The vacant county clerk-recorder position went to Cristy Jayne Edwards, who garnered 59.21% of the vote over challenger Amy Rennick-Schmidt, who received 40.79% of the vote.

The Colusa City Council will soon see a few new faces, as newcomers Julie A. Garofalo (37.78%) and Ryan Codorniz (28.25%) beat out incumbents Thomas Reische (14.19%) and Joshua Hill (19.77%).

The Williams City Council will also see a few new faces as incumbent Alfred Sellers Jr. (17.73%) and newcomers Maria Belmontes Leyva (33.23%) and Kate Dunlap (32.23%) will take the three open seats on the council. Incumbent Sajit Singh was also listed on the Nov. 8 ballot and received 16.81% of the vote, but he died unexpectedly in September prior to the election.

The open Yuba Community College District Trustee seat for Area 7 went to appointed incumbent Douglas M. Harris, who beat out challenger Jeffery Dryden (44.33%) with 55.67% of the vote.

Measure A, the Emergency Medical Ground Transport Transactions and Use Tax, passed overwhelmingly, with 69.20% of the votes in favor of the measure. This measure will adopt a sales tax of one half of one percent on the sale of all tangible personal property sold at retail within Colusa County to raise revenues for the special purposes of funding emergency medical ground transportation services within the county.

Measure B, which will provide locally controlled funding to maintain quality of life services in the city of Colusa, also passed, with 52.55% of votes in favor of the measure.

Measure C, which proposed to increase the city of Williams transactional and use sales tax by half a cent, failed to pass, with 52.59% of voters voting against the measure.