Read full article on original website
Related
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
Angela Bassett says 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' scene featuring Queen Ramonda and major new character was cut
Angela Bassett says a deleted scene between Queen Ramonda and T'Challa's son in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was cut to surprise the audience.
Michael B. Jordan Breaks His Silence On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Connection
Michael B. Jordan finally talks about his connection to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
goldderby.com
Danai Gurira interview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head; we know what it’s like to be beneath and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day. Because we knew — not that we would be around during awards season and it would make $1 billion – that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see.”
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Art Reveals a Sleeker Design for Ironheart
Newly revealed concept art from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shows off a different armor design for Ironheart. Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Black Panther sequel, and will next be seen headlining her own Disney+ series. The Ironheart from the comics is inspired by Tony Stark and uses discarded Iron Man armor to create her own suit, and Wakanda Forever's Ironheart shows off that same genius intellect. While fans can expect some shiny new suits in the upcoming Ironheart streaming series, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concept art gives a look at what could have been for the new Marvel hero.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Used Rattlesnakes for the Sound of Namor's Wings
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was being promoted to viewers, it was clear that despite the African kingdom losing its king and protector, they were still an exceedingly powerful nation. So, this meant, whoever was going to lead the assault on the most powerful nation in the world had to be equally powerful – not just powerful but scary and ominous. Step forward, the K'uk'ulkan aka Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the subaquatic villain and king of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. To conjure up the most intimidating persona for the villain, director Ryan Coogler came up with an idea to make Namor’s wings tailored toward a deadly member of the animal kingdom.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ visual effects team: ‘I can’t think of a type of effect we didn’t do’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
Almost everything about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” feels like a leap forward from its predecessor, not just the film’s emotional impact due to the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman before production began but also its scope and scale. “Wakanda Forever” flings its many characters around the globe from Wakanda to America to Talokan, the undersea world led by new antagonist Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia). The herculean effort to bring the new locations to life took a massive team of artisans, including visual effects masters Daniel Sudick, Geoffrey Baumann and Michael Ralla. “‘Wakanda’ had everything. I can’t think of a type of...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Dominique Thorne Teases Different Side of Ironheart
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne teased how Riri Williams is going to be different in Ironheart. Her turn in the MCU sequel was received exceedingly well by fans. But, she told Rolling Stone that Riri will be a little different on Disney+ next year. In her comments, she pointed out that the young hero was in a pretty extraordinary situation as it related to her everyday life. When Ironheart gets rolling, being a student at MIT probably won't have the kind of geopolitical stakes that the battle between Talokan and Wakanda does. That isn't to say that the Disney+ show won't have its own conflicts and struggles, but the weight of an entire nation probably won't be on Thorne's shoulders in her first time out as a solo hero. Check out what else she had to say!
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright names the MCU hero that she wants Shuri to team up with next
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we have been given our new hero with Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, taking on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector. With the role remaining vacated for a year after her brother’s death, Shuri is finally able to synthesize the purple heart flower that had previously been destroyed by Killmonger in order to take on Namor.
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Collider
'Black Adam' Crosses $384 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Lupita Nyong’o: Speaking Spanish in Wakanda Forever was ‘Dream Come True’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o is gushing about the opportunity she received when she was asked to speak Spanish and called it a “lifelong dream come true.”. “I was so excited about it,” Nyong’o said in EW’s Around the Table video series. “It was just a...
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Named 2022 Best Picture by National Board of Review
The National Board of Review, a collective of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, academics and students who don't disclose their membership, has announced their "Best of" list for the year, awarding Best Picture of 2022 to Top Gun: Maverick. As if the Tom Cruise feature film didn't already have a lot of heat behind it and Oscar buzz thanks to its overwhelming critical praise and box office records, the film now seems even more primed to land with multiple nominations at The Academy Awards.
ComicBook
Marvel Movies Win Big at the People's Choice Awards
It was a pretty good night for Marvel movies at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The pop culture event of the year included many highlights, including a Kenan & Kel reunion and the Netflix hit series Stranger Things winning its first People's Choice Award. Some of the biggest movie awards of the night pitted blockbuster hits against each other, with the likes of Doctor Strange, Batman, Thor, and Tom Cruise going head-to-head. As the dust settled at the People's Choice Awards, Marvel Studios was one of the clear winners in the movie categories, notching multiple victories for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Comments / 0