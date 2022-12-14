ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Man charged with gunning down Moreno Valley teen during robbery

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Terrence Young. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department

A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old boy during a robbery was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other offenses.

Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last week following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.

In addition to murder, Young is charged with a special circumstance allegation of killing during the commission of a robbery, as well as gun and great bodily injury allegations, for the alleged Dec. 6 attack.

The defendant, who is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail, was slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 14600 block of Cagney Court, near Cactus Avenue.

Ramirez said patrol deputies were called to the location to investigate reports of a firearm assault and found the teenager suffering from several gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Shallowhorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramirez said the defendant fled. However, in the ensuing days, Central Homicide Unit detectives were able to gather sufficient evidence pointing to Young as the alleged assailant, and a warrant for his arrest was obtained and served in the city of Bellflower, where he was taken into custody without incident in the predawn hours Friday.

It was unknown whether the defendant and victim knew one another.

Young has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

