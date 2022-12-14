Yesterday the Cubs signed veteran reliever Brad Boxberger to a one year, $2.8 million contract. It’s a move that many Cubs fans will be familiar with. The team has added a relatively affordable, proven bullpen arm. The contract is attractive enough that when if the Cubs are out of contention in July, other teams will certainly be willing to part with a prospect to add Boxberger to their bullpen at the trade deadline. Let’s take a look at the numbers behind the signing.

