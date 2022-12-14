ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Cubs are signing Dansby Swanson for seven years and $177 million

We entered this offseason hoping the Cubs would sign one of the four “big shortstops,” and now it has apparently happened. Swanson, of course, got married one week ago today and is currently honeymooning. Here’s his wedding as shown on his Instagram:. Swanson’s new bride, of course,...
Cub Tracks’ next?

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Hey, a shiny new shortstop under the tree. Now......
The Brad Boxberger signing by the numbers

Yesterday the Cubs signed veteran reliever Brad Boxberger to a one year, $2.8 million contract. It’s a move that many Cubs fans will be familiar with. The team has added a relatively affordable, proven bullpen arm. The contract is attractive enough that when if the Cubs are out of contention in July, other teams will certainly be willing to part with a prospect to add Boxberger to their bullpen at the trade deadline. Let’s take a look at the numbers behind the signing.
Baseball history unpacked, December 16

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Outside The Confines: Holiday shopping lists

It looks like it’s going to be one of those busy days today. I apologize for not saving the actual link, but I saw a list of the Top 20 shortstops from 2009 — 13 years ago. Elvis Andrus is the only one still active. And he was a 20-year-old rookie in 2009.

