A 2022 season that came with sky high expectations started in Oregon and finished in Sioux City, Iowa, home to the final site of the NAIA Volleyball National Championship. While the campaign concluded sooner than anyone had hoped, the Bulldogs will reflect back on the campaign and know they gave it their best shot while continuing the momentum the program has built. Most importantly in the eyes of coaches Ben and Angie Boldt, Concordia stayed true to its values: love, trust, hard work and sacrifice.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO