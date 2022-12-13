ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Road Closures and Restrictions in Place for Southern Tier

As the winter weather approaches the Southern Tier, there are some travel restrictions to be aware of if you must travel on local roads and highways. According to 511NY.org, there are truck restrictions on Interstate 81 in both directions south of the New York-Pennsylvania borderline. All lanes are open, but...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Winter storm warning Thursday and Friday for Ithaca and areas south and east

The National Weather Service has upgraded our area from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, which is now in effect from 7am Thursday to 7pm Friday. The affected area includes Ithaca and Tompkins County, all of Eastern New York, the Catskills, and northeastern Pennsylvania. “Heavy mixed precipitation”...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Cyclist Injured by Pick-up in Hornell Crash

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- A cyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night after being in a crash with a pick-up truck on the intersection of Route 36 and Bethesda Drive. According to the Steuben Sheriff's Office, the driver of the pick-up was determined to not be intoxicated or impaired at the time of the crash.
HORNELL, NY
14850.com

Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area

Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief

On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

New EV Charging Stations Coming to Areas of New York Including Bath

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a dozen new electric vehicle chargers have been set up from the Southern Tier to Western New York. According to the governor's office, the new chargers will help ensure that electric vehicle drivers in New York do not have to worry about running out of charge.
BATH, NY
NewsChannel 36

Concerned Parents Raise Bullying Concerns at Elmira School District Meeting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Concerned parents addressed the Elmira City School Board – claiming that their children are being bullied. During the Wednesday evening meeting, some parents in attendance shared their grievances about the safety of their children at school and bullying allegations. Norm Fenton is concerned for his...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Closings and Cancellations

Some schools are already announcing early dismissals and cancellations ahead of the impending weather. SUNY Broome is closing at 3 p.m. On-campus classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later are canceled and all offices will be closed. The Ice Center will remain open unless Broome County issues a state of...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police investigated a multi vehicle crash involving a jack knifed tractor trailer on the Thruway.

Victor, NY - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles on I-90 in the town of Victor, Ontario County. The investigation determined that Dawa S. Sherpa, 29, of Astoria, NY, was operating a tractor trailer westbound in the area of mile marker 352.6, when he lost control and went through the center guiderail. The tractor trailer then struck two Jeeps that were both traveling eastbound, before becoming jack knifed, blocking all lanes.
VICTOR, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted

UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

