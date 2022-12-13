Read full article on original website
Office of Emergency Services on storm
All surrounding counties are under a winter storm warning through tomorrow as Greater Binghamton experiences its first major snow storm of the season.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Road Closures and Restrictions in Place for Southern Tier
As the winter weather approaches the Southern Tier, there are some travel restrictions to be aware of if you must travel on local roads and highways. According to 511NY.org, there are truck restrictions on Interstate 81 in both directions south of the New York-Pennsylvania borderline. All lanes are open, but...
Steuben County Sheriff reminds cyclists to follow traffic laws after serious crash
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – After a crash between a bicyclist and a pickup truck in Hornell that left the cyclist with serious injuries, officials are reminding people on bikes to follow all traffic laws and wear proper clothing. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious vehicle-bicycle crash near the intersection of SR36 and […]
National Weather Service warns public about incoming storm
The National Weather Service has called for a winter storm watch in effect from tomorrow morning through late Friday evening.
14850.com
Winter storm warning Thursday and Friday for Ithaca and areas south and east
The National Weather Service has upgraded our area from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, which is now in effect from 7am Thursday to 7pm Friday. The affected area includes Ithaca and Tompkins County, all of Eastern New York, the Catskills, and northeastern Pennsylvania. “Heavy mixed precipitation”...
NewsChannel 36
Cyclist Injured by Pick-up in Hornell Crash
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- A cyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night after being in a crash with a pick-up truck on the intersection of Route 36 and Bethesda Drive. According to the Steuben Sheriff's Office, the driver of the pick-up was determined to not be intoxicated or impaired at the time of the crash.
14850.com
Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area
Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
Events cancelled/postponed due to storm
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
Facebook live stream leads to Broome County school lockouts
A Johnson City man, whose Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous local schools Monday, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
wxhc.com
Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief
On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in CNY as Snow Totals Increase
That Winter Storm Watch in Central New York is now a Winter Storm Warning. More snow is coming and the storm will hang around even longer than expected. The National Weather Service upgraded the storm from a Watch to a Warning and extended it from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 until 7 AM Saturday, December 17.
Central NY school district closed due to bus driver shortage because of sickness
Update: The Hamilton Central School District closed its schools Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers because of sickness, school offcials said. Four of the six bus drivers were out with the flu, according to Hamilton Superintendent William Dowsland. “Unfortunately, we had a number of them hit with the...
NewsChannel 36
New EV Charging Stations Coming to Areas of New York Including Bath
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a dozen new electric vehicle chargers have been set up from the Southern Tier to Western New York. According to the governor's office, the new chargers will help ensure that electric vehicle drivers in New York do not have to worry about running out of charge.
NewsChannel 36
Concerned Parents Raise Bullying Concerns at Elmira School District Meeting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Concerned parents addressed the Elmira City School Board – claiming that their children are being bullied. During the Wednesday evening meeting, some parents in attendance shared their grievances about the safety of their children at school and bullying allegations. Norm Fenton is concerned for his...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Closings and Cancellations
Some schools are already announcing early dismissals and cancellations ahead of the impending weather. SUNY Broome is closing at 3 p.m. On-campus classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later are canceled and all offices will be closed. The Ice Center will remain open unless Broome County issues a state of...
Winter Storm With Potential of a Half-Foot of Snow Bears Down on Twin Tiers
As of 3 a.m. December 14, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton had a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15 until 1 a.m. Saturday December 17. According to the statement from NOAA, the storm system moving toward the area from the west was coming...
nyspnews.com
State Police investigated a multi vehicle crash involving a jack knifed tractor trailer on the Thruway.
Victor, NY - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles on I-90 in the town of Victor, Ontario County. The investigation determined that Dawa S. Sherpa, 29, of Astoria, NY, was operating a tractor trailer westbound in the area of mile marker 352.6, when he lost control and went through the center guiderail. The tractor trailer then struck two Jeeps that were both traveling eastbound, before becoming jack knifed, blocking all lanes.
14850.com
Dryden schools taking precautions as Cincinnatus and other districts are in lockout due to a threat
“There is no specific threat to Dryden,” but Dryden Central School District superintendent Joshua Bacigalupi says Dryden schools will take “a few precautions” due to a threat reported today in Cincinnatus that led to Cincinnatus Schools going into lockout and alerting adjacent districts. According to an alert...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted
UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
