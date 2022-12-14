Read full article on original website
Ducks staff balancing bowl prep, transfer portal and recruiting
While the Beavers get set for their bowl game Saturday, December 17, in Vegas, the Oregon football team has a lot more time until the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Friday, we heard from the Ducks for the first time since that regular season finale. We know that Oregon quarterback...
Oregon State wins Las Vegas Bowl 30-3
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football won a bowl game defeating Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers crossed off a list of historic marks in their victory over the Gators, first bowl game win since 2013, first 10-win season since 2006 (third time in program history), and first program win against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) program.
Oregon Women's Basketball takes the win over Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — It was ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Night’ at Matthew Knight Arena for the Oregon Women's basketball match-up between the Ducks and Eastern Washington. The Ducks also welcomed home former duck and current Eastern Washington assistant Jordan Loera. And the ducks were on fire from the...
Florida to use third-string quarterback to face off against Oregon State
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
Beavers soak up the Vegas experience before going head-to-head with Florida
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas bowl Saturday, December 16, at 11:35 a.m. But beyond the game, the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Wednesday night they made a red-carpet entrance at Fremont Street. Earlier Thursday, they volunteered at an...
Oregon Beavers motivated to win by last year's bowl loss
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — BeaverBlitz.com senior writer and editor Carter Bahns joins sports reporter Trevor Denton outside Allegiant Stadium to preview the Las Vegas Bowl. They discuss how the Beavers are motivated by last year's bowl loss and what a win over an SEC team would mean for the program overall.
Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
Marines on cross-country walk reach Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — “We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country...
Newport invites community to welcome 'Team Long Road' at their final destination
NEWPORT, Ore. — From Boston, Massachusetts to the final destination: Newport, Oregon. Three veterans walking in support of America's Missing and Killed in Action, are set to arrive in Newport on Saturday, December 17, at 1:00 P.M., according to a press release from the City of Newport. The city is inviting the community to celebrate the arrival of the walkers at a welcome event.
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns
EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
Beds for Freezing Nights shelter in Cottage Grove activated Thursday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove will activate Thursday, December 15. The center opens at 7:00 p.m. and guests need to check in by 10:00 p.m. or the center will close for the night. Guests check out at 7:00 a.m. the following morning. The...
Egan Warming Center locations open Friday night; volunteers still urgently needed
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As temperatures drop below freezing, Egan warming centers are scheduled for activation, and they are in urgent need for volunteers. The Egan Warming Center will be open again on Friday evening, December 16, however the Trinity site will be closed and a location in the Whiteaker will be open in its place.
'Have a plan...prevent a tragedy': Impaired driver patrols continue in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues its heightened impaired driving patrols this holiday season. Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide and each death is preventable. Our newsroom spoke with LCSO about the patrols and celebrating safely. "If you're going to be...
Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs your help
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Health & Human Services, along with the First Christian Church of Eugene and Cahoots, would like to thank the many community members who have contributed to Operation Winter Survival Stockpile. To date, over 3,000 items have been donated and over 200 households served. There...
