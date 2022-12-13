Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hailstate.com
Zach Arnett Named Mississippi State’s 35th Head Football Coach
STARKVILLE – Zach Arnett, a proven leader for the Mississippi State football program throughout his tenure in Starkville, has been named the Bulldogs' 35th head football coach, interim Director of Athletics Bracky Brett and President Mark Keenum announced on Thursday morning. Arnett, considered a rising star in the coaching...
hailstate.com
Postgame Notes: MSU vs. Jackson State
Mississippi State returned to the capital city of Jackson and to the Mississippi Coliseum for the eighth time during the last nine seasons and emerged with a 69-59 victory over Jackson State. The Bulldogs have won all seven meetings against Jackson State which includes two over the last three seasons....
hailstate.com
Mississippi State Remains Perfect At Home With Win Over Florida A&M
Starkville – Mississippi State closed out the home portion of its non-conference schedule on Thursday with a 72-47 win over Florida A&M. The win gave the Bulldogs a perfect 7-0 non-conference home record and a 9-2 overall record heading into the Sun Coast Challenge next week. Mississippi State started...
hailstate.com
Leaving An Impact
STARKVILLE – Emmalyn Hudson is now wrapped in Maroon and White as the latest addition to the Mississippi State softball program. Hudson, a talented 12-year-old with loads of personality, joined the Bulldogs in late November and seems to claim versatility as her greatest strength. At her signing day press...
hailstate.com
WBK Preview: vs Florida A&M
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women's basketball team will close out the home portion of its non-conference schedule Thursday night when they welcome Florida A&M to Humphrey Coliseum. GAME INFORMATION. Mississippi State (8-2) vs. Florida A&M (2-6) Date: Thursday, Dec. 15 // Time: 7 p.m. CT. Location: Starkville, Miss....
hailstate.com
Undefeated Dawgs Eye More Memories In Jackson
STARKVILLE – For a handful of players on No. 17 Mississippi State's unbeaten men's basketball team, Wednesday night will be a chance to relish the past. MSU battles Jackson State at the Mississippi Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. It's the same site four Bulldogs competed for or won high school state championships.
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Pull Away Late To Improve To 10-0
JACKSON – Technically, No. 17 Mississippi State was the designated home team on Wednesday night in the Mississippi Coliseum. However, with the Bulldogs wearing their maroon uniforms that are usually reserved for road games and playing Jackson State in their hometown, the game had a bit of a bizarre feel. MSU managed to put the odd circumstances aside and pulled away late for a 69-59 victory to remain unbeaten at 10-0 on the year.
Comments / 0