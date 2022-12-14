Warm and dry today, stormy tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You can wear your shorts and flip flops today, but you may have to put them back in the closet for a while after a cold front passes.

Temperatures climb into the low 80s for many spots this afternoon. That’s well above average for mid December.

The cold front arrives with scattered thunderstorms tomorrow morning. Most of us will get through the morning commute mostly dry, but you should bring your lunch to work, so you don’t have to risk getting caught in a downpour.

The line of showers and storms pushes south through the day. Embedded in these storms could be some strong gusty winds. This is the same system that has produced many tornadoes across the Southeast. Thankfully, it will be weakening as it makes it to Florida.

Behind the front, cooler air arrives, and highs will be only be near 70 on Friday afternoon. Friday night, we drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday starts out cool and dry, but clouds increase and eventually showers return by early evening. Highs stay in the 60s Saturday. The rain hovers around Saturday night and Sunday morning before clearing out. Sunday will feel quite chilly with highs only in the low-mid 60s.

We are in an active weather pattern. Another batch of rain is expected to pass through Tuesday into Wednesday.

