Cincinnati, OH

Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67

MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ST. JOHN'S 93, FLORIDA STATE 79

Percentages: FG .524, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Addae-Wusu 4-7, Jones 2-4, Storr 1-2, Alexander 1-3, Mathis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Soriano 2, Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Alexander 2, Curbelo 2, Jones 2, Addae-Wusu, Mathis, Soriano, Stanley, Storr). Steals: 7 (Alexander 3, Jones 3,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RICE 110, NORTHWESTERN STATE 73

Percentages: FG .346, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (McDonald 2-7, J.Black 2-8, Hill 1-2, Sharp 1-2, Garrett 1-3, Haney 1-4, H.Black 0-2, Kuath 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hampton, Sharp). Turnovers: 9 (Hampton 2, Haney 2, McDonald, Prim, Sharp, Williams, Zelenbaba). Steals: 10 (Garrett...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
North Carolina 89, Ohio St. 84, OT

NORTH CAROLINA (8-4) Black 2-5 2-4 7, Nance 4-11 0-0 8, Bacot 11-19 6-9 28, Davis 6-13 8-9 21, Love 8-20 2-2 22, Johnson 1-2 0-1 2, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Nickel 0-2 1-2 1, Styles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 19-27 89. OHIO ST. (7-3) Key 4-11 1-2 11,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
GARDNER-WEBB 72, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 70

Percentages: FG .473, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Maultsby 3-5, Wright 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Boone 0-2, Monroe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Medley-Bacon). Turnovers: 17 (Medley-Bacon 3, Boone 2, Butler 2, Monroe 2, Wright 2, Butts, Cleveland, Gordon, Harris, Maultsby, Oladapo). Steals:...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
SYRACUSE 78, CORNELL 63

Percentages: FG .329, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 13-48, .271 (N.Williams 4-11, Gray 2-4, Boothby 2-9, Hansen 1-1, Noard 1-1, Manon 1-2, Dolan 1-4, Ragland 1-8, Watson 0-8). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ragland). Turnovers: 13 (Manon 6, Boothby, Dolan, Gray, Hansen, N.Williams, Noard, Ragland). Steals: 9...
SYRACUSE, NY
LOUISVILLE 61, FLORIDA A&M 55

Percentages: FG .344, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Stevens 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Smith 1-2, Bates 1-3, Barrs 0-1, Chatman 0-1, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Mathews 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bates, Chatman, Louis-Jeune). Turnovers: 13 (Bates 4, Smith 2, Stevens 2, Barrs, Chatman, Eisa,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WESTERN CAROLINA 75, TENNESSEE TECH 65

Percentages: FG .436, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Jackson 5-9, Harris 2-6, Woolbright 1-1, Kell 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Ru.Jones 0-2, Pelote 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Claude 2, Woolbright). Turnovers: 6 (Woolbright 2, Campbell, Granger, Harris, Jackson). Steals: 6 (Claude 2, Ru.Jones 2, Campbell,...
CULLOWHEE, NC
SOUTHERN UTAH 106, NORTHERN ARIZONA 101, OT

Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Cone 6-11, Fuller 1-1, McLaughlin 1-3, Fort 1-6, Mains 1-6, Haymon 0-1, Lloyd 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mains). Turnovers: 11 (Cone 4, Fort 3, Fuller, Haymon, Mains, McLaughlin). Steals: 10 (Lloyd 3, Fuller...
CEDAR CITY, UT
EASTERN WASHINGTON 79, UC DAVIS 68

Percentages: FG .373, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Beasley 1-3, Milling 1-4, Pepper 1-9, DeBruhl 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe 2). Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 7, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, DeBruhl 2, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Rocak). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Johnson...
WASHINGTON STATE
GEORGE MASON 62, TULANE 56

Percentages: FG .339, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (James 1-2, Forbes 1-6, Cross 0-1, McGee 0-1, Coleman 0-3, Cook 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forbes 2, Cross, Pope). Turnovers: 13 (Cook 3, Cross 3, Days 2, Coleman, Forbes, James, McGee, Pope). Steals: 9 (Days...
MICHIGAN 83, LIPSCOMB 75

Percentages: FG .418, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Pruitt 5-10, Schner 2-4, McGinnis 2-7, Asadullah 0-1, Asman 0-1, Clark 0-1, Benham 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Ognacevic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 12 (Asadullah 3, Asman 2, Pruitt 2, Schner 2, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic).
NASHVILLE, TN
NORTH TEXAS 62, UMASS 44

Percentages: FG .308, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Perry 2-6, Stone 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Scott 0-1, Eady 0-2, Jones 0-3, Huntsberry 0-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ousmane 2, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Huntsberry 3, Eady 2, Perry 2, Ousmane, Scott). Steals: 12 (Perry 4, Huntsberry...
DENTON, TX
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 54, CAMPBELL 53

Percentages: FG .429, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dell'Orso 2-6, Mokseckas 2-6, Reyna 1-5, Lusane 0-1, Clemons 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Vaistaras). Turnovers: 14 (Clemons 4, Dell'Orso 3, Grant 2, Pal 2, Reyna 2, Mokseckas). Steals: 10 (Clemons 2, Dell'Orso 2, Lusane 2,...
STATESBORO, GA
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 62, SAMFORD 61

Percentages: FG .404, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Campbell 2-4, Staton-McCray 1-1, Dye 1-2, Rillie 1-3, Boyer 1-4, Marshall 0-1, N.Johnson 0-1, Richey 0-2, Parham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achor 3, Dye, N.Johnson, Staton-McCray). Turnovers: 16 (Dye 4, Parham 4, Marshall 3, Rillie...
ORANGEBURG, SC
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 95, CLARKS SUMMIT 55

Percentages: FG .396, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (West 2-5, Mustafaa 2-6, Adams 1-1, Bruce 1-1, Houston 1-1, Izquierdo 0-1, Chest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (H.Plantz). Turnovers: 25 (Moore 5, G.Plantz 4, West 4, Chest 3, Houston 3, H.Plantz 2, Adams, Bruce, Izquierdo,...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT

Ind_FG McLaughlin 26, 9:11. Ind_Domann 24 blocked punt return (McLaughlin kick), 8:12. Ind_D.Jackson 1 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 3:51. Ind_FG McLaughlin 28, 13:07. Ind_FG McLaughlin 49, 10:41. Ind_Blackmon 17 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 5:50. Ind_FG McLaughlin 27, :08. Third Quarter. Min_Osborn 2 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:22. Ind_FG...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VILLANOVA 71, SAINT JOSEPH'S 64

Percentages: FG .414, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Slater 5-8, Arcidiacono 3-3, Dixon 3-6, Hausen 1-1, Longino 1-5, Daniels 1-6, Armstrong 0-4, Whitmore 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Longino 2, Dixon, Slater). Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 3, Whitmore 3, Armstrong, Dixon, Hausen, Slater). Steals: 1...
LAKEWOOD, CA

