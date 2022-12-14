Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
ST. JOHN'S 93, FLORIDA STATE 79
Percentages: FG .524, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Addae-Wusu 4-7, Jones 2-4, Storr 1-2, Alexander 1-3, Mathis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Soriano 2, Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Alexander 2, Curbelo 2, Jones 2, Addae-Wusu, Mathis, Soriano, Stanley, Storr). Steals: 7 (Alexander 3, Jones 3,...
Porterville Recorder
RICE 110, NORTHWESTERN STATE 73
Percentages: FG .346, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (McDonald 2-7, J.Black 2-8, Hill 1-2, Sharp 1-2, Garrett 1-3, Haney 1-4, H.Black 0-2, Kuath 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hampton, Sharp). Turnovers: 9 (Hampton 2, Haney 2, McDonald, Prim, Sharp, Williams, Zelenbaba). Steals: 10 (Garrett...
Porterville Recorder
North Carolina 89, Ohio St. 84, OT
NORTH CAROLINA (8-4) Black 2-5 2-4 7, Nance 4-11 0-0 8, Bacot 11-19 6-9 28, Davis 6-13 8-9 21, Love 8-20 2-2 22, Johnson 1-2 0-1 2, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Nickel 0-2 1-2 1, Styles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 19-27 89. OHIO ST. (7-3) Key 4-11 1-2 11,...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Porterville Recorder
GARDNER-WEBB 72, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 70
Percentages: FG .473, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Maultsby 3-5, Wright 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Boone 0-2, Monroe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Medley-Bacon). Turnovers: 17 (Medley-Bacon 3, Boone 2, Butler 2, Monroe 2, Wright 2, Butts, Cleveland, Gordon, Harris, Maultsby, Oladapo). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
SYRACUSE 78, CORNELL 63
Percentages: FG .329, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 13-48, .271 (N.Williams 4-11, Gray 2-4, Boothby 2-9, Hansen 1-1, Noard 1-1, Manon 1-2, Dolan 1-4, Ragland 1-8, Watson 0-8). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ragland). Turnovers: 13 (Manon 6, Boothby, Dolan, Gray, Hansen, N.Williams, Noard, Ragland). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
LOUISVILLE 61, FLORIDA A&M 55
Percentages: FG .344, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Stevens 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Smith 1-2, Bates 1-3, Barrs 0-1, Chatman 0-1, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Mathews 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bates, Chatman, Louis-Jeune). Turnovers: 13 (Bates 4, Smith 2, Stevens 2, Barrs, Chatman, Eisa,...
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN CAROLINA 75, TENNESSEE TECH 65
Percentages: FG .436, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Jackson 5-9, Harris 2-6, Woolbright 1-1, Kell 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Ru.Jones 0-2, Pelote 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Claude 2, Woolbright). Turnovers: 6 (Woolbright 2, Campbell, Granger, Harris, Jackson). Steals: 6 (Claude 2, Ru.Jones 2, Campbell,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 106, NORTHERN ARIZONA 101, OT
Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Cone 6-11, Fuller 1-1, McLaughlin 1-3, Fort 1-6, Mains 1-6, Haymon 0-1, Lloyd 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mains). Turnovers: 11 (Cone 4, Fort 3, Fuller, Haymon, Mains, McLaughlin). Steals: 10 (Lloyd 3, Fuller...
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN WASHINGTON 79, UC DAVIS 68
Percentages: FG .373, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Beasley 1-3, Milling 1-4, Pepper 1-9, DeBruhl 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe 2). Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 7, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, DeBruhl 2, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Rocak). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
GEORGE MASON 62, TULANE 56
Percentages: FG .339, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (James 1-2, Forbes 1-6, Cross 0-1, McGee 0-1, Coleman 0-3, Cook 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forbes 2, Cross, Pope). Turnovers: 13 (Cook 3, Cross 3, Days 2, Coleman, Forbes, James, McGee, Pope). Steals: 9 (Days...
Porterville Recorder
MICHIGAN 83, LIPSCOMB 75
Percentages: FG .418, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Pruitt 5-10, Schner 2-4, McGinnis 2-7, Asadullah 0-1, Asman 0-1, Clark 0-1, Benham 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Ognacevic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 12 (Asadullah 3, Asman 2, Pruitt 2, Schner 2, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic).
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 62, UMASS 44
Percentages: FG .308, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Perry 2-6, Stone 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Scott 0-1, Eady 0-2, Jones 0-3, Huntsberry 0-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ousmane 2, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Huntsberry 3, Eady 2, Perry 2, Ousmane, Scott). Steals: 12 (Perry 4, Huntsberry...
Porterville Recorder
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 54, CAMPBELL 53
Percentages: FG .429, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dell'Orso 2-6, Mokseckas 2-6, Reyna 1-5, Lusane 0-1, Clemons 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Vaistaras). Turnovers: 14 (Clemons 4, Dell'Orso 3, Grant 2, Pal 2, Reyna 2, Mokseckas). Steals: 10 (Clemons 2, Dell'Orso 2, Lusane 2,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 62, SAMFORD 61
Percentages: FG .404, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Campbell 2-4, Staton-McCray 1-1, Dye 1-2, Rillie 1-3, Boyer 1-4, Marshall 0-1, N.Johnson 0-1, Richey 0-2, Parham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achor 3, Dye, N.Johnson, Staton-McCray). Turnovers: 16 (Dye 4, Parham 4, Marshall 3, Rillie...
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 95, CLARKS SUMMIT 55
Percentages: FG .396, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (West 2-5, Mustafaa 2-6, Adams 1-1, Bruce 1-1, Houston 1-1, Izquierdo 0-1, Chest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (H.Plantz). Turnovers: 25 (Moore 5, G.Plantz 4, West 4, Chest 3, Houston 3, H.Plantz 2, Adams, Bruce, Izquierdo,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT
Ind_FG McLaughlin 26, 9:11. Ind_Domann 24 blocked punt return (McLaughlin kick), 8:12. Ind_D.Jackson 1 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 3:51. Ind_FG McLaughlin 28, 13:07. Ind_FG McLaughlin 49, 10:41. Ind_Blackmon 17 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 5:50. Ind_FG McLaughlin 27, :08. Third Quarter. Min_Osborn 2 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:22. Ind_FG...
Porterville Recorder
VILLANOVA 71, SAINT JOSEPH'S 64
Percentages: FG .414, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Slater 5-8, Arcidiacono 3-3, Dixon 3-6, Hausen 1-1, Longino 1-5, Daniels 1-6, Armstrong 0-4, Whitmore 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Longino 2, Dixon, Slater). Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 3, Whitmore 3, Armstrong, Dixon, Hausen, Slater). Steals: 1...
Comments / 0