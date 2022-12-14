Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Savannah. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 368.0 feet, House lots on the north end of Emerald Lane at Hooker`s Bend are beginning to flood. Water is backing into most sloughs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 366.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 367.3 feet Monday evening. - Action stage is 365.0 feet. - Flood stage is 370.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 PM CST Saturday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.0 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
