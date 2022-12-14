ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Meri Brown Be The Next To Spilt From Kody Brown? 'It Wouldn't Surprise Anyone,' Claims 'Sister Wives' Source

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Is Meri Brown the next woman to sever ties with Kody Brown ? Just days after the patriarch confirmed he and Janelle Brown "separated," an insider close to the Sister Wives stars claimed Meri is pondering following suit.

"It’s no secret that she’s been to hell and back in that relationship. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if she bolted, but for some strange reason she’s still loyal to him," the source spilled to a news outlet. "They have the most dysfunctional relationship ever."

Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, got hitched in 1991, but they divorced in 2014 so the former could legally wed fourth wife Robyn Brown . However, the dad-of-18 and Meri remained spiritually married, though over the past few years, their romance has crumbled before viewers' eyes.

In fact, on the most recent episode of their TLC show, which aired on Sunday, December 11, Kody confessed he doesn't "want to be in a relationship with" Meri anymore. Nonetheless, they've yet announce a split.

"Nobody really understands" Kody and Meri's dynamic, the insider continued, acknowledging all of the women seem to be "abandoning ship" after years of enduring issues with Kody.

"Everyone wants to know if Meri will leave him next," declared the source.

In addition to Janelle calling things off, Kody's third wife, Christine Brown , 50, ended their relationship in November 2021 after 25 years together. The demise of their romance echoes what's going on with Meri and the polygamist.

"It’s interesting hearing him talking about this, and the parallels that [are] happening with him and Christine and me and him," she spilled in a recent episode. "It’s kind of disturbing because, like, some of the things he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did to me."

Kody and Meri share one child, 27-year-old Leon .

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

InTouch talked to the insider about Meri and Kody's relationship.

