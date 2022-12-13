ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $8.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ

Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ

Universal Logistics (ULH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Universal Logistics (ULH) closed the most recent trading day at $34.68, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had...
NASDAQ

United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $353.51, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental...
NASDAQ

Dick's (DKS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ

Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $51.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the network security...
NASDAQ

United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $38.43, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

STMicroelectronics (STM) closed at $37.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the chip...
NASDAQ

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.11, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ

Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $34.49, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable...
NASDAQ

Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy

In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
NASDAQ

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $209.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $47.92, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO broad product line is driving its prospects. The company recorded currency-adjusted revenue growth in second-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
NASDAQ

DexCom (DXCM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed the most recent trading day at $114.63, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the medical device company had gained...
NASDAQ

PBF Energy (PBF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $36.58, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Top Analyst Reports for Amazon.com, Novartis & Philip Morris

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Novartis AG (NVS) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ

Time to Buy Eli Lilly (LLY) and AbbVie (ABBV) Stock for 2023?

There have been some bright spots among healthcare stocks this year, particularly among the larger-cap equities. The Large Cap-Pharmaceuticals Industry is currently in the top 34% of over 250 Zacks Industries. The collective total return for the industry is +15% with AbbVie ABBV and Eli Lilly LLY being two of...

