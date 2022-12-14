ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

News Briefs Week Of 12/19/2022

The Lucas County Democratic Party is accepting applications for the vacancy of the Toledo City Council at-large position that will be vacated by District 43 State Representative-Elect Michele Grim. To apply, visit lucascountydemocraticparty.com/screening. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 30. Fatal crash. on turnpike. A New York man was killed...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

TIMELINE: Toledo missing teens case

TOLEDO, Ohio — The disappearance of two Toledo teenagers early in December led to community-wide searches and pleas for the public's help to find Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15. After nearly two weeks of searching, the teens' bodies were discovered Dec. 15 in the remnants of a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Three kids, three adults rescued from north Toledo house fire early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department put out a fire at a home in north Toledo Friday morning. This happened after 3 a.m. on East Oakland near Lagrange Street. Toledo Police on the scene told WTOL 11 there were six people inside at the time of the fire -- three kids and three adults. TPD rescued the three children off the roof before TFRD arrived. TFRD rescued the adults from the home.
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings

TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Fire rips through vacant house in central Toledo early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a fire at a vacant house on the 5-00 block of Pulaski Street near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo Thursday morning. When fire crews arrived just after 6 a.m., they immediately began fighting the blaze. They quickly turned it into a defensive fire, meaning that it was only being fought from the outside.
TOLEDO, OH
Outsider.com

Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction

On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
presspublications.com

Ottawa County: 11 indicted by grand jury

Eleven persons were indicted by an Ottawa County grand jury during a recent session, according to James VanEerten, prosecuting attorney for the county. -David Lamparelli, Euclid, was charged with one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third degree felonies. He was arrested after a traffic stop earlier this month.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Failure in decades-old piping caused north Toledo water system failure, city says

TOLEDO, Ohio — The water main break at Galena and Chase streets in north Toledo on Nov. 28 is now being called a water system failure, according to the city. "It was an actual T-fitting that failed on one end so the plug came out of an end which caused the water leak. It wasn't an actual main break," Ed Moore, the director of public utilities for the city of Toledo, said.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8

The following individuals were indicted Wednesday by the Putnam County Grand Jury. Joey Spath, 43, Columbus Grove; having weapons under disability. Ricardo Minjarez, 53, Leipsic; two counts driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension. Lesley E. Rosales, 46, Leipsic; two counts aggravated possession of drugs, driving under...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
PERRYSBURG, OH
huroninsider.com

Sandusky church sold for $700,000

SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy