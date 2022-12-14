Read full article on original website
WSLS
Cold but dry before our next big system
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a nice stretch of days between the freezing rain last Thursday and the next system coming this Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are a few degrees below average. Temperatures cool a bit Saturday compared to Friday with highs in the mid-40s. We...
WSLS
Mixture of rain, freezing rain expected for Thursday morning commute
ROANOKE, Va. – Temperature Thursday morning are borderline freezing, leading to a mix of rain and freezing rain for the morning commute (pictured above). While not a crippling ice storm, this could become inconvenient in some higher elevations surrounding the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands. By the...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WSLS
Calm, chilly weather precedes rain, freezing rain threat Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have re-entered the area early Tuesday morning, but should give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s. That will also be the case Wednesday with increasing clouds and eventual rain showers by the afternoon.
WSLS
Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?
SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
WSLS
VDOT: I-81 Troutville Rest Area reopened
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After months of work, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for a $4.9 million construction project to extend ramps. VDOT says the extended ramps will improve safety by giving...
wfxrtv.com
Icy roads cause vehicle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 west in Campbell County early Friday morning, according to officials. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle in the ditch with heavy damage and another with minor damage on the median.
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:30 p.m., the north left shoulder and...
WSLS
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It happens less in Virginia than you might think!
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. We are less than two weeks out from Christmas and many of you are probably wondering, “Will we get some snow for the holiday this year?”. First, let’s give you the definition of a...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 136.9 has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. Authorities say it happened at mile marker 136.9. All north lanes are closed and traffic backups...
WSLS
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is located at mile marker 182 and has shut down the northbound left lane and shoulder. Drivers should expect delays in this area.
wfxrtv.com
Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke cleared
This multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on US-220 in Roanoke in the area of Ramp 0a to the I-581S Ramp Southeast is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened just after the exit for Elm Avenue. At...
WSLS
George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares to host Christmas event in Roanoke Dec. 17, Dec. 18
ROANOKE, Va. – You can get into the holiday spirit with Miracle on 9th Street, a Blue Ridge Christmas – a walking tour that will take you behind the scene of the Blue Ridge Nightmare set. If you have been to Blue Ridge Nightmares around Halloween, you know...
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
