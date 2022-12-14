ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Sabres best Coyotes in penalty-heavy game at Mullett Arena

TEMPE — It was a penalty-filled night at Mullett Arena and a late one by the Arizona Coyotes ended up costing them in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. “It’s definitely frustrating, obviously, being right in that game,” Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton said postgame. “Just gave them too many opportunities. Obviously, they got a great power play.
BUFFALO, NY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy