TEMPE — It was a penalty-filled night at Mullett Arena and a late one by the Arizona Coyotes ended up costing them in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. “It’s definitely frustrating, obviously, being right in that game,” Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton said postgame. “Just gave them too many opportunities. Obviously, they got a great power play.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO