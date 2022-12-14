Arbuckle school donates $1K to Adventist Health Cancer Center

After organizing fundraiser events throughout October, Pierce High School in Arbuckle has donated $1,000 to the Adventist Health/Rideout Cancer Center in Marysville.

Officials said that students and parents participated in multiple fundraisers to support breast cancer awareness and to honor those who have battled or are currently battling cancer. The school’s junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams joined efforts with their parents to host a dessert silent auction during each home game to raise donations, officials said.

Community members were able to bid on different desserts while supporting the teams and breast cancer awareness. Pierce High School’s $1,000 donation will provide supplies to support patients going through cancer treatment, officials said.

"On behalf of the Cancer Center team, I would like to thank the Pierce High School volleyball team for their generous donation. Receiving donations that directly benefit patients going through treatment is appreciated by us, but more importantly, by our patients themselves,” Jennifer Hilleary, a registered nurse at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital, said in a statement. “It's the little things that make a big difference, such as the seat belt covers, that are used for comfort when a patient has a port, that help with the delivery of care during this rough time in their lives."

The Cancer Center offers treatment for those battling the disease by promoting physical, mental, spiritual and social healing. According to the Adventist Health/Rideout website, the facility treats 14 different types of cancer, including blood diseases. It provides personalized care focused on delivering support to patients and their families, officials said.