City of Cypress holiday news
During its final meeting of the year, the Cypress City Council swore three members into office and appointed Anne Hertz-Mallari as the City’s new Mayor. The swearing-in ceremony for returning Council Member Scott Minikus and newly elected Council Members David Burke and Bonnie Peat followed the certification of the November 8, 2022 General Election. After taking their oaths of office, the newly sworn members joined their colleagues on the dais for their first day of official business.
OC Health Care Agency prepares to transition COVID-19 response out of a State of Emergency
The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) announced that they are preparing to transition it’s operational, clinical and technological COVID-19 response from an emergency posture to routine business operations. This occurs as COVID-19 Public Health Emergency proclamations are anticipated to end in the first quarter of 2023. To align...
Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition becomes BikeLA
On Saturday, November 5, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) hosted our inaugural LA Bike Fest, where we announced our new name: BikeLA. Since the ’90s, we have advocated for better infrastructure and policies that support the lives of bicyclists across Los Angeles County, no matter the zip code.
Garden Grove City Hall closed, emergency services available during holiday closure
In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed from Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on Sunday, December 25, 2022 and Sunday, January...
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Orange Avenue and Smith Place
On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 12:56 a.m. officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Smith Place, regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a 2014 Nissan that had struck parked unoccupied vehicles. The Long Beach Fire...
Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious
A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and MemorialCare Medical Group named 2022 Top Workplaces Award winners
MemorialCare’s Orange County entities were once again named 2022 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register – the only health system, hospitals and medical group listed among all the honorees in Orange County. The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services marks the 10th time the health system earned this...
Arabian Lion stretches out in Los Alamitos Futurity
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will send out the trio of Arabian Lion, Carmel Road and Fort Bragg as he seeks his eighth win in nine years in the Grade II, $200,000-guaranteed Los Alamitos Futurity Saturday. The race at 1 1/16 miles for 2-year-olds is the fourth of 10...
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Welcomes the Colburn Orchestra
The Colburn Orchestra comes to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $35; admission for students and children ages 12 and younger is $25. With conductor Simone Menezes and bassoon player Elena Mateo Sáez, the COLBURN ORCHESTRA puts the velvety...
