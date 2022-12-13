Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Illegal to Hang Christmas Lights In Your Car?
The holidays are here and you might want to show off your spirit by hanging lights in or on your car. But is it illegal to do so? The post Is it Illegal to Hang Christmas Lights In Your Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
macaronikid.com
Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience
Irwindale Speedway & Event Center, the premier motorsports facility of its kind in Southern California, in collaboration with Mobile Illumination, the company known for its Christmas tree lighting extravaganzas at movie theatres, malls and theme parks throughout Southern California, today announced the highly anticipated return of its Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience. A crowd favorite for three years and counting, the Speedway has put an entirely new spin on this year’s experience by making it entirely walkable; and seeping families, from the moment they arrive, into the spirit of the holidays. Advance tickets for the Speedway’s biggest and brightest experience are available today at www.santasspeedway.com.
Why Are My Christmas Lights Not Working?
The good news is that there are only a few things can go wrong with holiday lights, and they're relatively easy to fix. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Electrician builds magical 30,000-bulb Christmas lights display at home
An electrician has built a magical Christmas display using 30,000 bulbs to light up a “Santa’s garden” at his home.Father-of-two Nigel Watkinson, 56, from Scarborough, first started making festive displays 21 years ago when he decorated a friend’s garden with string lights while children went to meet Santa.Since then, he has gone on to raise £20,000 for charity with a yearly festive spectacle.This year’s display is dedicated to Watkinson’s father Brian, who died this year, and money raised will be donated to St Catherine’s Hospice.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Christmas tree couple planted 44 years ago now stands 50ft tall in front gardenPiers Morgan eats steak in front of vegan activistFlorida beach erosion from hurricanes uncover wooden ship from 1800s
jennifermaker.com
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!
Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
CNET
Leaving Those Christmas Lights on May Be Costing You Big Bucks
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Utility bills usually rise this time of year. Yes, because it's the heating season, but also because it's the holiday season and that means Christmas lights are on most of the day. This combines to equal rising costs, especially this year.
WATCH: Man Falls Off Ladder While Fixing Christmas Lights On House
Tis the season! Thank God he's ok.
From switching off Christmas lights to fewer family visits – how people are cutting back this festive season
Christmas lights glinting through windows are a familiar sight in dusky December. But this year, many of these traditional decorations may remain firmly switched off.One in five (20%) people will be turning their festive lights on for fewer hours of the day than usual this season – and some will be having no Christmas lights on at all, as people look for ways to keep their bills down, according to new research from HSBC UK.The bank found that many people will be cutting back in the run-up to Christmas Day this year, as well as on the day itself.Social occasions...
These Outdoor Holiday Decorations Will Make the Neighbors Jealous
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Thanksgiving is over, meaning it’s time to start glitzing it up and pulling out all the stops before Christmas comes. If you’re someone who has stood by the sidelines for years watching your neighbors go over the top with extravagant outdoor displays, twinkling lights, and musical numbers while you put out the same illuminated reindeer and vintage candy canes that line your walkway, it’s time to step it up and bring some competition to the neighborhood decorating contests.Whether you’re looking for a towering Grinch...
Bear Ferociously Ravages Inflatable Reindeer Christmas Decoration: VIDEO
With the Christmas season here, many of us are full of joy and happy to be surrounded by friends and family. However, for some wildlife, it’s a different story. Case and point: one Lake Tahoe bear became quite the scrooge when he noticed an inflatable reindeer in someone’s yard. Check out the clip below to see the bear go after Rudolph, tearing into the plastic angrily.
housebeautiful.com
Charge Your Phone With Cheer Using This Christmas Light Charging Cable
Come December, everything is just made better when you add a touch of the holiday spirit. Whether it's baking your favorite cookies, watching classic Christmas movies, or spending your weekends trying to find the best gifts, the season of giving makes everything feel more special. So why not take a boring, everyday task like charging your phone, to a whole new level? Amazon has an LED Light phone charging cable that looks just like a string of Christmas lights!
ktalnews.com
Best artificial Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re looking for a way to save time this holiday season, consider skipping a real tree and purchasing an artificial one instead. Artificial Christmas trees are low-maintenance, safer than real trees and will last you for years to come. There are many out there to choose from, so it’s important to consider height, width and lighting when picking the best tree for your home, office or other spaces in need of holiday cheer.
How To Decorate The Exterior Of Your House For The Holidays Without Using Lights
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've ever seen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you know that putting up holiday lights can be quite the endeavor, even if you don't end up blowing out the power in your neighborhood. From braving ladders to hoping that the extension cable reaches your garage, approximately 18,000 Americans sustain Christmas decor-related injuries each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (via Safer America). Ultimately, you'll just have to take those lights down again after the holidays are over — unless you choose to leave them up until January like Taylor Swift in "Lover."
pethelpful.com
Dogs' Sweet Reactions to Christmas Lights Are Full of Holiday Spirit
One of our favorite parts of Christmas time is driving around and seeing all the beautiful lights in the neighborhoods. The time and dedication some people put into their decorations are absolutely unreal. The only thing better than driving around and seeing Christmas lights is doing it with your loved ones. And yes, that includes the furry ones too!
Stop Throwing Away Your Old Christmas Lights. Here’s How to Recycle Them Instead.
Before you toss out your old holiday lighting that no longer works, wait! We have some great news: There are ways to recycle (and even upcycle, if you’re feeling creative) your old Christmas lights. By being resourceful and thoughtful, you can help ensure any reusable parts don’t end up in a landfill.
Who Needs a Christmas Tree When You Can Have a Christmas Cactus Instead
It's so weird and we love it.
Comments / 0