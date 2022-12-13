The Boys Bomber Basketball season has come to a start as they had their first game against the Randolph Rockets on December 2nd. The boys definitely started the season out strong — that was clearly seen during this game. The ending score was 78-41; the team had set an exceptional tone for the rest of the season. Captains for the Bombers are senior Bryce Peer and senior Tyler Johnston. These two have taken on the role of leading the underclassmen with Bomber pride.

