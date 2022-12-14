Letter: Many contributed to make Grand Illumination grand

On behalf of Historic Hertford, Inc., and entire the Perquimans County community, I would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2022 Grand Illumination and Festival of Lights a huge success.

All of those “elves” from the HHI Downtown Beautification Committee worked diligently to decorate the town and the stage under the direction of Sarah Burket. Jennifer Byrum chaired the Grand Illumination program and did a magnificent job of having a great program for the evening.

Kicking off the evening, Bobby Layden, our emcee, introduced the Perquimans High School Marching Pirates and Perquimans Middle school bands, the Dance Company of Hertford, the Hertford Baptist Preschool as well as the wonderful singers Hailee Williamson, Lindsey Sawyer and Lillie White. What a great lineup of entertainment this was to start the evening.

Also, a big “thank you” to the Perquimans County staff and especially to County Manager Frank Heath and Sheriff Shelby White for really lighting up the night and our hearts with the wonderful new light display. When Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown hit the switch, it was a sight to behold.

If you missed it, drive into town some evening and turn on your car radio on as you ride by the Perquimans County Courthouse. You’ll experience both a musical event and a light display on the courthouse lawn.

Of course, the evening culminated in a visit from Santa Claus who arrived on Randy Williams’ wagon. It truly “takes a village” to make a night like this come true.

I’d like to say Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and best wishes for a happy, healthy New Year from Historic Hertford, Inc. to all the residents of Perquimans County and the town of Hertford.

LYNNE RAYMOND

Hertford

The author is chair of Historic Hertford Inc.