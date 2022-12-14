Palouse Resource Guide revamped by public health

Whitman County Public Health has redesigned and updated the Palouse Resource Guide, making community services and resources easily accessible to the community.

The guide can be viewed at palouseresources.org, which allows people to view community-serving organizations and search specific categories. According to a Whitman County Public Health news release, the organization’s goal is to connect the community to all available resources and services in the region.

Viewers will be able to navigate through topics including mental health, transportation, health care, victim services and more, according to the news release. New organizations have been added to the site in the update, and resources available have been arranged to ease navigation. Users will also be able to filter their searches by country-served and population-served organizations.