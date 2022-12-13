Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
TMZ.com
'Snoop DeVille' From 50 Cent's 'P.I.M.P.' Video Up for Sale
Back in 2004, Snoop Dogg was stylin’ and profilin’ in his Snoop DeVille for 50 Cent’s "P.I.M.P. Remix" video, and now you can roll just like him ... 'cause the classic whip's up for grabs!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Christian Bonilla, the current owner of the...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Death Disrespected? Offset Reacts To Nasty Rumors on Dead Rapper's Estate
Offset has pleaded with fans on Tuesday to remember Takeoff in a positive manner in the future, posting a picture of Jesus Christ to emphasize his message. There is a possibility that Offset was reacting to the newest social media reports that Takeoff's parents, Titania Davenport-Treet and Kenneth M Ball, are presently fighting over his estate, as he is alleged to have died at the age of 28 without a will.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg’s Classic Snoop DeVille Car Is Up For Sale
The car from 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix” video is up for grabs. A piece of hip-hop history is up for sale. In the 2004 music video for 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix,” Snoop Dogg proudly flexes his customized Cadillac – the Snoop DeVille whip.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie Calls Takeoff’s Death “Surreal”
She’s reflecting on the tragedy, calling the late rapper “a wonderful human being.”. Fans have The Single Life on repeat, and Saweetie is in full-fledged promotion mode. The Bay Area star released her latest EP last week, and within hours, she became the talk of social media. Saweetie is no stranger to controversy, especially surrounding the men in her life. From her romance with Quavo to rumored hook-up with Lil Baby, discussions about the Icy Princess are ongoing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Performs For First Time Since Takeoff’s Death, Cardi B Supports Him
The father of five has been privately and publicly mourning this loss of his cousin for the last month. Just over a month after Takeoff’s untimely death, his cousin, Offset, has made his return to the stage. The father of five gave a performance at Miami’s E11even nightclub on Friday (December 2) as a part of the ongoing Art Basel celebrations taking place throughout the city.
hypebeast.com
Rap Supergroup MOUNT WESTMORE Drop Debut Studio Album 'Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort'
MOUNT WESTMORE, the West Coast rap supergroup comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, have debuted their first ever studio album aptly titled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. Clocking in at an hour and five minutes, the 16-track studio effort comes together as a reminder of why the...
Styles P Says 21 Savage Is Not a Lyricist, Thinks Drake Needs to Tell Him to Chill
21 Savage's Nas comments remain a hot topic hip-hop, despite the two rappers already burying the hatch. Most recently, Styles P weighed in, saying the Atlanta rapper is not a lyricist and Drake should have checked him. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), The Lox member was a guest on Math Hoffa's...
Quavo’s Sister Demands Information On Takeoff’s Killer “By Any Means”
As the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the death of Takeoff, his family and friends search for answers regarding his tragic murder. The rap star’s aunt, who is also Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall, recently publicized her quest to obtain information regarding the identity of the 28-year-old’s killer. She also urged the public to use all resources and tactics necessary in order to find the gunman responsible. “Find out who did this to my nephew,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, cryptically adding, “By any means.” The post drew numerous reactions, with some social media users questioning whether Marshall was suggesting...
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
TMZ.com
Drake's 'Hotline Bling' + Dancehall Classic 'One Dance' Go Diamond
Drake is still winning big with his old music -- in addition to his monster 2022 year -- as two of his biggest hits have just reached Diamond status!!!. The RIAA announced Thursday that 2 of Drake's "Views" album singles ... "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance" had crossed the 10 million sales benchmark.
Complex
YG Enlists Lil Wayne for New Song and Video “Miss My Dawgs”
One year after the tragic death of Compton rapper Slim 400, YG pays tribute to his late friend with the release of his new song “Miss My Dawgs.”. Produced by Gibbo and Ambezza, the track features Lil Wayne, who famously rapped about missing his dawgs on his 2004 album Tha Carter, and arrives alongside a music video which opens with a shot of a Nipsey Hussle mural.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk’s New Single Finds Him “Hanging With Wolves”
Since sharing his 7220 album in the early half of 2022, Lil Durk has been making steady appearances. We’ve heard him on singles both alone and with other popular artists. Previously, he connected with Doodie Lo on “Did Shit To Me.” Later we saw him connect with Kanye West and Cardi B on “Hot Shit.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Fetty Wap & Wiz Khalifa Team Up For “Sweet Yamz” Remix
Fetty Wap and his legendary run in 2015 will always be remembered by Hip-Hop fans. Throughout the last few years, Fetty has been searching for that lightning-in-a-bottle type single that would bring him back to the forefront of music conversation. Apparently, he has found that with the track “Sweet Yamz.”
Comments / 0