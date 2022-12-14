Read full article on original website
Morant dials up courtside fans after ejection versus Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ja Morant’s interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was ejected just before halftime Saturday night after drawing two technical fouls with his team down by 20 points. The Grizzlies went on to lose to the Thunder 115-109. Making the whole scene more surreal, Morant was talking with fans sitting courtside when he was tossed. On his way out of the game, Morant gave the courtside fans two thumbs up. And the player’s conversation with the fans continued from the locker room. Morant reportedly called his father, who carried a cell phone over to the fans Morant had been interacting with. Morant confirmed he spoke to the fans on Facetime after his ejection, saying he wanted to thank them for supporting him.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Jets’ Zach Wilson now gets chance to show if he’s changed at all
The Jets’ playoff push took an interesting turn this week when quarterback Mike White was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Lions due to his broken ribs. Enter Zach Wilson. We’ll get to see if Zach Wilson 2.0 looks any different than the player who was benched four weeks ago after a terrible performance in New England. Wilson has been watching the past three weeks as White won over his teammates and the fans, but only won one of the three games. Wilson has been working on improving his fundamentals and undergoing a “reset.” It was unclear how long his timeout would...
Necas’ OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Stars
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored 2:19 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes stretched their point streak to 10 games, topping the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Saturday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Brent Burns had two assists, and Antti […]
