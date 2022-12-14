We all know about cryptocurrency. Now, it’s time to apply the benefits of blockchain technology to data. Cryptocurrency has introduced the paradigm of digital trust to the internet, a revolutionary update that has spurred all kinds of innovation — from dApps to NFTs and other applications of smart contracts. Because we have been able to accomplish digital trust, we’ve also been able to build programmability into money, allowing for trusted, automatic transactions that act according to coded criteria. Programmable money has been the first application of cryptocurrency, inspiring the mantra “In code we trust.”

