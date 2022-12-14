Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Alameda tried to redeem 3,000 wBTC days before bankruptcy: BitGo CEO
Mike Belshe, the CEO of digital asset custodian BitGo has confirmed that Alameda Research attempted to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in the days before FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11. During a Dec. 14 Twitter Spaces hosted by decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher Chris Blec, Belshe confirmed the firm...
CoinTelegraph
FTX wants permission to sell FTX Japan and FTX Europe as well as LedgerX
Lawyers representing FTX are seeking permission from a U.S. bankruptcy court to sell off the firm's Japanese and European branches, derivatives exchange LedgerX and stock-clearing platform Embed. The lawyers note in their Dec. 15 filing that each of these businesses has been under pressure from regulators, which “merit[s] an expeditious...
CoinTelegraph
How crypto data can be beneficial
We all know about cryptocurrency. Now, it’s time to apply the benefits of blockchain technology to data. Cryptocurrency has introduced the paradigm of digital trust to the internet, a revolutionary update that has spurred all kinds of innovation — from dApps to NFTs and other applications of smart contracts. Because we have been able to accomplish digital trust, we’ve also been able to build programmability into money, allowing for trusted, automatic transactions that act according to coded criteria. Programmable money has been the first application of cryptocurrency, inspiring the mantra “In code we trust.”
CoinTelegraph
16 industry leaders on practical ways to boost crypto’s reputation
While it has staunch defenders and high-profile enthusiasts, there’s no question the crypto industry has been the subject of intense scrutiny. Many leading voices, from media figures and financial pundits to elected officials, fairly regularly publish opinions on crypto ranging from skeptical to downright hostile. And a recent spate of less-than-positive events in the crypto space isn’t helping to enhance the industry’s broader reputation.
CoinTelegraph
Finder.com sued by Australian regulator over its crypto yield product
Financial product comparison website Finder.com is being sued by Australia’s financial services regulator for allegedly offering a cryptocurrency yield-bearing product without the required license. It’s the second local provider of a crypto yield product to be targeted by the regulator, following action against Block Earner in November. The...
CoinTelegraph
Microsoft bans cryptocurrency mining on cloud services
Cloud computing giant Microsoft is taking measures to increase stability of its cloud services by forcing new restrictions for activities like cryptocurrency mining. Microsoft has quietly banned crypto mining from its online services in order to better protect its customers and clouds, British technology news agency The Register reported on Dec. 15.
CoinTelegraph
Should crypto projects ever negotiate with hackers? Probably
“A highly profitable trading strategy” was how hacker Avraham Eisenberg described his involvement in the Mango Markets exploit that occurred on Oct. 11. By manipulating the price of the decentralized finance protocol’s underlying collateral, MNGO, Eisenberg and his team took out infinite loans that drained $117 million from the Mango Markets Treasury.
CoinTelegraph
The VC-dominated crypto funding model needs a reboot
Does the crypto industry’s funding space need an overhaul? This is one of many questions swirling in the wake of FTX’s downfall: When the prominent exchange collapsed, it left behind a long line of helpless creditors and lenders — including many promising projects dependent on funds promised by Sam Bankman-Fried and company.
CoinTelegraph
How hard has this bear market been for Bitcoin mining? Watch Market Talks on Cointelegraph
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Drew Vosk, founder of VoskCoin, a cryptocurrency YouTube channel with over 607,000 subscribers. This week, we take a deep dive into all things crypto from the unique perspective of a Bitcoin (BTC) miner. We get Vosk’s take on the things that are impacting his bottom line as a Bitcoin miner and what challenges he is currently facing by mining Bitcoin at home as opposed to with an industrial miner.
CoinTelegraph
BTC price levels to watch as Bitcoin dives below $17.5K post-FOMC
Bitcoin (BTC) is trending down after hitting one-month highs around the latest macroeconomic data and policy update from the United States. Having topped out at around $18,370 on Bitstamp on Dec. 14, BTC/USD is now giving back its gains, leading traders to eye where the next reversal may occur. Opinions...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Santa Claus rally unlikely, according to on-chain and derivatives data
As the coldest days of the crypto winter set in, investors’ speculative interest in the crypto market has fallen to pre-2021 levels, impairing the chance of a substantial directional price move. However, there’s a possibility of a bear market rally akin to the July through August 2022 uptrend.
CoinTelegraph
Algorithmic stabilization is the key to effective crypto-finance
After the collapse of Terraform Labs’ cryptocurrency, Terra (LUNA), and its stablecoin, Terra (UST), the notion of “algorithmic stabilization” has fallen to a low point in popularity, both in the cryptocurrency world and among mainstream observers. This emotional response, however, is strongly at odds with reality. In...
CoinTelegraph
CryptoQuant verifies Binance's reserves, reports no ‘FTX-like’ behavior
Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has released a report analyzing the recently released proof-of-reserves audit of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Centralized exchanges have been cast into the spotlight over the past month following the collapse of FTX, none more so than Binance, which has been scrambling to reassure customers and investors that it has sufficient reserves and is fully backed.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and Ethereum gave back their gains, but has anything actually changed?
Crypto markets threw a nice head fake this week by rallying into resistance on a “positive” Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, before retracing the majority of those gains right after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took on a surprisingly hawkish tone during his post-rate-hike presser. The Fed hiked...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong crypto futures ETFs raise over $70M ahead of debut
Crypto futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CSOP Asset Management have raised $73.6 million in investments ahead of their listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 16. In an announcement, the ETF issuer highlighted that its CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF has raked in $53.8 million, while the CSOP...
CoinTelegraph
BNB insurance for Binance listing? CZ addresses delisted project's claims
A decentralized social network project called Mithril (MITH) was recently delisted from Binance and in return, the crypto project asked for the 200,000 Binance Coin (BNB) it had to deposit as insurance for listing on the exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao aka CZ responded to MITH’s demand on Twitter with...
CoinTelegraph
Why is Ethereum (ETH) price down today?
Ether (ETH) price is down on Dec. 16 and the pre-FOMC rally to $1,350 was obliterated after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell issued hawkish statements following a 0.50% hike in interest rates. The Ether sell-off follows a market-wide decline that has sent Ethereum network fees plummeting by 39.90% in the...
CoinTelegraph
5 key takeaways from Huobi 2022 crypto industry report
Over the last year the crypto, and greater Web3 industry has seen a rollercoaster of loss, growth and innovation — and the data shows. In the latest industry report from cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, “Global Crypto Industry Overview and Trends,” trends and stats were pulled from the industry on everything from nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse to centralized exchange (CEX) usage and regulations.
CoinTelegraph
FCA’s incoming chair calls for further crypto regulation
The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) recently appointed chair has presented an unfriendly attitude toward cryptocurrencies in a cross-party Treasury select committee meeting. Ashley Alder, who will assume control of the FCA in February, told Treasury members on Dec. 14 that cryptocurrency-related businesses were "deliberately evasive" and suggested...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin dips under $17K as ‘craziest rumors’ over Binance sink BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $17,000 on Dec. 16 as traders warned of overreaction to “FUD” involving exchange Binance and others. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it put in multi-day lows of $16,928 on Bitstamp. The pair retraced its entire run to one-month highs...
Comments / 0