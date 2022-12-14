Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion review: Zack's back and better than ever - Technobubble Gaming

Before there was Cloud Strife, there was Soldier First Class Zack Fair.

It’s a tale that gets told in poignant fashion in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, a remaster of the original game that first came out in 2007. It’s also a story that gets added relevance following the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake just a couple of years ago.

While FF7 Remake is a complete reimagining of the original Final Fantasy VII that’s created from the ground up, however, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is “just” a remaster. Just ask Square Enix, which uses the words “HD remaster” to describe the game.

Does this mean it’s just a retread of a 15-year-old game? The answer might actually surprise you.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is not your ordinary remaster

If you’re an old-school gamer, you’ve definitely seen your fair share of remasters.

Some do the bare minimum and simply up-res the old graphics for new systems and call it a day. Others — Square Enix’s own Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is a great example — go the extra mile by adding new gameplay features, music and even gear.

This raises the question about which kind of remake Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is.

The developer’s track record with The Zodiac Age certainly inspires confidence that it would do Crisis Core justice. Then again, while Crisis Core was a beautiful game for its time as well as the system it came out on, that system also happens to be the Playstation Portable. While the PSP was a great little system, remastering a PSP game for today’s modern resolutions seems akin to putting lipstick on a pig. Or perhaps a Seeq would be the more appropriate reference.

After first loading the game, the initial opening movie didn’t exactly inspire confidence as it looked like an upscaled but blurry rendition of the original cinematic rendering from the original game. Once the gameplay started and Zack walked into the platform of Sector 1 Station of the series iconic metropolis of Midgar, however, a smile formed on my face.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion most definitely doesn’t look like a PSP game.

Heck, it doesn’t look like a PS3 game either. And while I can’t vouch for the PS4 version since I played it on the PS5, the game looked like it actually belonged on current-gen consoles. I mean, there’s going above and beyond visually and then there’s whatever the developers managed to pull off with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. It looks that good.

Granted, it’s not quite Final Fantasy VII Remake good. But the visual improvement over the PSP version is so huge, it honestly feels like a remake as opposed to a remaster. As good of a remaster as The Zodiac Age was, I remember feeling mildly disappointed with the graphics as the game’s age showed. In contrast, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion blew my socks off (or blew off my socks for you English majors out there).

From the crisp resolution and additional fine detail to the improved textures, it truly feels like you’re playing a relatively new game as opposed to one that came out back when President George W. Bush was still in office and dealing with a different kind of crisis.

Ironically, the great gameplay visuals make the cutscenes look dated.

Back in the day, I used to look forward to the rendered cutscenes for Final Fantasy games because they looked absolutely glorious compared to the in-game graphics. In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion the in-game visuals look like they should be the cutscenes instead.

It kind of makes it jarring when the cutscenes come in — and Crisis Core certainly has its fair share of them being a Final Fantasy game and all. It actually breaks the immersion and makes me realize that I’m playing an old game.

On the plus side, Final Fantasy music is timeless and the same can be said for In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

Granted, the game gets a newly arranged musical score from original composer Takeharu Ishimoto this time so it isn’t quite the exact soundtrack from the PSP. It’s still great, however, and matches the improved visuals. From rocking battle soundtracks to more nuanced operatic fare, the music remains top notch and continues to be one of my favorite parts of playing Final Fantasy games.

Crisis Core: FF7 Reunion also adds fully voiced dialogue, including English and Japanese for you purists out there. It’s like having your cake and eating it, too. Some folks might miss the voice acting from the original. But having more dialogue combined with the pumped-up visuals makes this remake even better overall.

But enough about looks. What about the game’s substance — its gameplay?

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion breathes new life to its combat

While Crisis Core’s combat was good for its time, it admittedly can feel dated when compared to today’s more action-oriented JRPGs. Fortunately, the remake goes the extra mile again by retooling and improving the game’s combat.

Like the original release, the base combat in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion relies primarily on performing physical attacks as well as pulling off magic spells. While magic attacks essentially feel the same overall, Zack’s melee attacks are significantly improved.

You can now chain sword combos and also dodge roll, giving it more of a FF7 Remake feel, for example. The result is combat that’s faster paced and a lot more engaging.

The slot machine mechanics from the original game also make a return, providing a variety of buffs and other special effects during battle. These include free skill or magic use without needing MP or AP, increasing your critical rate, or nullifying the damage you receive for a limited time. In addition to pulling off Limit Break moves such as the classic Octaslash attack, Zack can also call out familiar summons such as Ifrit and Bahamut after unlocking them via special missions.

Materia fusion also returns, allowing dedicated players to come up with some pretty sweet combinations by investing the necessary time on it.

Speaking of optional missions, the game offers hundreds of them that you can clear for rewards. Some of them can feel a bit like busy work but you don’t have to do them all, thankfully. Crisis Core also won’t be a Final Fantasy game without mini-games and it certainly has its fair share of them. Admittedly, some are better than others so your mileage with them will vary.

Also, while the visuals and combat definitely feel improved and modernized, the map design can feel a bit dated. While the areas have gotten a nice graphic boost, the layouts still feel like, well, an old PSP game that you basically go through quickly during short breaks while you’re on the go. It’s a feeling that applies to other things in the game like its mission system.

It’s a bit of a shame as redesigning these areas would have taken up the game another notch. Then again, that would make this a true remake as opposed to a remaster.

One aspect of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion that doesn’t feel dated is the narrative. Unlike the sourpuss Cloud, I’ve always preferred the more upbeat Zack as a character and going through his story was a lot easier to digest for yours truly.

Granted, I’ve since changed my mind about Cloud after going through FF7: Remake, which does a better job at providing more layers to his personality. Turns out the dude is just an awkward guy as opposed to being the wannabe edgelord I made him out to be while playing through the original Final Fantasy VII back in the day. In fact, I now find his awkwardness quite endearing, especially during his interactions with Aerith, who totally has Cloud figured out.

At the same time, Zack’s story remains a key piece of what shapes Cloud as the character he comes to be at the start of FF7 or even FF7: Remake for that matter. From his positive influence on Cloud as well as his relationship with Angeal and Sephiroth, Zack’s narrative fills out a lot of the key narrative points for Final Fantasy VII, making it an even fuller experience for fans.

If you played and enjoyed either the original FF7 or its remake but never had the chance to experience Crisis Core, you owe it to yourself to check this reunion out.

Final thoughts on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion goes the extra mile in bringing back the story of Soldier First Class Zack Fair and how it ultimately shapes several key characters in the FF7 franchise. From its greatly improved visuals and production values to its faster-paced combat, Reunion goes above and beyond even the best remasters out there. Some parts can still feel dated despite its best efforts. Overall, however, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remake done right.

Rating: 8.5 out of 10

8.5 out of 10 Cost: $49.99; PS5 (reviewed), PS4, Switch, Xbox

$49.99; PS5 (reviewed), PS4, Switch, Xbox More details: Official Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion product page

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion review: Zack's back and better than ever - Technobubble Gaming