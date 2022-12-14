ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ekeler's Edge: The Chargers' offensive identity, rest vs. rust & A.J. Brown on joining the Eagles

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is joined by Matt Harmon in another fast-paced episode of Ekeler's Edge. This week, the guys talk about the team's win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night and chat with Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown.

While talking about the great performance by the Chargers defense and Justin Herbert, Austin blames Los Angeles’ offensive identity as a pass-first team for putting him on pace to break the record for the most receptions by a RB in NFL history.

The guys then open up the mailbag and debate rest vs. rust for teams that clinch an early playoff spot and discuss what “limited practice” means for guys dealing with injuries.

They close out the show with Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who talks about getting a lot more attention on a big market team and how underrated Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith are.

