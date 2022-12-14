ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crypto Strategist Who Nailed May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says Worst Could Be Over for BTC Amid Depressed Sentiment

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

US Financial Regulators Urge Congress To Pass Cryptocurrency Spot Markets Legislation

A council consisting of the US’s top financial regulators is urging Congress to regulate cryptocurrency spot markets. The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of the heads of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Federal Reserve Board and other top regulators, issued its annual report this week.
dailyhodl.com

Changpeng Zhao Issues Internal Warning to Binance Staff About Crypto Winter: Report

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao is reportedly telling his colleagues that the bear market will get worse, but the world’s biggest digital asset exchange will weather the crypto winter. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Zhao issued an internal memo telling employees to brace for tougher...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Turnaround After the Second-Longest BTC Bear Market – Here’s the Timeline

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen is expressing a bullish outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming months. Cowen tells his 778,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that Bitcoin could start a bullish reversal later next year ahead of the flagship crypto asset’s scheduled halving in 2024 and the possible loosening of monetary policies by the Federal Reserve.
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Little-Known Web3 Altcoin to Its Listing Roadmap

Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding a little-known altcoin to its listing roadmap in anticipation of a future listing. Coinbase announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Axelar (AXL) is now officially being considered by the exchange for trading services. Axelar aims to deliver secure cross-chain communication for Web3...
dailyhodl.com

New York State Financial Regulator Issues Guidance for Banks That Want To Engage With Crypto

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is publishing new rules for banks planning to submit proposals to venture into crypto. Under the new guidance, New York-regulated banking organizations and NYDFS-licensed foreign banking organizations must submit a business plan 90 days before engaging in crypto activities. The guidance...
dailyhodl.com

B2Broker Updates Its Institutional Liquidity Offer for Brokers

Following a series of enhancements in its liquidity and technology solutions, B2Broker, a leading liquidity provider for the global trading industry, has just launched a new set of institutional liquidity offer conditions. There are significant reductions in volume fees and significantly lowered entry barriers under the new commercials. In the...
dailyhodl.com

CFTC Says Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether Are Commodities in Fraud Complaint Against FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is listing three crypto assets that it considers to be commodities. In a fraud complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX and Alameda Research, the CFTC says that digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) are commodities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy