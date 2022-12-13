Read full article on original website
beltontigerathletics.com
Boys Basketball Itinerary: Paschal High School @ Hill College 12/16/2022
2:25PM: JV and Varsity will report to the gym to pack and head to the game. 4:30 PM: JV will play Fort Worth Paschal @ Hill College. 6:00 PM: Varsity will play Fort Worth Paschal @ Hill College. Tickets will be cash at the door. Adults: $5 Students/Senior Citizens: $3.
fox44news.com
Abbott comes up short in 1A Division I state championship game
ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — A stellar season for the top-ranked Abbott Panthers came to a close with a 69-24 loss to No. 2 Westbrook in the state title game. The Panthers got down early, as the Wildcats took a quick 16-0 lead in the first quarter. Abbott battled back to cut the deficit to just a single score right before half, but Westbrook would outscore the Panthers 45-8 from that point on to pull away for good.
fox44news.com
Robinson Head Football Coach Mike Ludlow steps down
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Robinson Head Football Coach Mike Ludlow is stepping down. Ludlow has told FOX 44 Sports that he informed his team of his resignation on Thursday morning. The first-year coach is stepping down after the Rockets went 3-7 in 2022. Ludlow says he intends to keep coaching.
fox44news.com
Mexia Head Football Coach Aaron Nowell steps down
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – Mexia Head Football Coach Aaron Nowell confirmed to FOX 44 Sports that he has resigned from his position. Nowell spent two seasons as the head coach of the Blackcats, first in an interim role in 2021, before the school named him the permanent head coach prior to the 2022 season.
Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Sends Condolences to Mike Leach Family After Death
Baylor Coach Dave Aranda voiced his condolences to the Mike Leach family after the legendary coach passed away on Monday.
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
KWTX
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
fox44news.com
Hillsboro students escape injury in bus wreck
Hillsboro, Tx (FOX44) – 30 Hillsboro Independent School District students escaped injury when the school bus they were in was involved in a traffic accident. The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety reported the accident involved the bus and a pickup truck, and occurred about 4:09 p.m. Monday on State Highway 77 – near the TA Travel Center.
New Belton ISD elementary school to be named after longtime district employee
The James L. Burrell elementary school is currently being built in the northern part of the district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple, Texas.
yieldpro.com
Student housing community at Baylor University trades to Waterway Family Funds
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 11th Street Flats, a 134-bed / 45-unit student housing community adjacent to Baylor University in Waco, Texas. JLL represented the seller, Newsome Development and Investments. Waterway Family Funds acquired the asset. This transaction marks the first student housing acquisition for Waterway Family Funds since Jeremy Pemberton, formerly with Waypoint Residential, joined the company in 2022.
fox44news.com
Injuries reported in Falls County 18-wheeler crash
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Minor injuries have been reported in an 18-wheeler crash in Falls County. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders arrived at Highway 6 on Monday night – near County Road 251 in the Reagan area. The 18-wheeler left the roadway and caused damages to a guardrail.
HazMat situation in Waco at struck natural gas line
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is reporting a HazMat situation in Waco. According to the department, the situation occurred in the 2300 block of Lake Ridge Circle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Waco FD said units from the fire department and HazMat team are operating at a natural...
houstoniamag.com
All the Reasons Why People Are Flocking to Waco This Winter
Magnolia Silos, Mayborn Museum Complex, a beer spa, and more. The first few things that come to mind when you think of Waco probably include Baylor University, HGTV’s home renovating TV show Fixer Upper, and most likely Magnolia Market. While those are all great reasons to visit this thriving city, a booming arts scene, the staggering array of dining options, and the wealth of ways to enjoy the outdoors give other Texas towns a run for their money.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police: Man dies trying to cross I-35 on foot
A 51-year-old man trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot Monday evening died after a vehicle hit him, according to police. Waco police detectives are investigating the collision that happened at about 6:45 p.m. on northbound I-35 near exit 337A, the exit for Business 77, according to police department press release.
Jessie’s Tortilla Factory continues Holiday Tradition serving Tamales
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — There’s 11 days left until Christmas and one Hispanic owned business in Waco is continuing its tradition serving a special item. It’s tamales, Jessie’s Tortilla Factory is celebrating 65 years of operation with no plans of slowing down. Tamale making is second nature for Jessie Tortilla Factory owner Alicia Rodriguez. […]
fox44news.com
Sam Ukwuachu returns to McLennan Co. Jail
Waco (FOX 44) — Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu is back in jail to serve the remainder of his sentence for Sexual Assault. In 2015, a jury convicted Ukwuachu of sexually assaulting a fellow student. The jury sentenced him to 180 days behind bars and 10 years probation.
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
News Channel 25
Police: Massive backup and delays on I-35 northbound, 1 killed
A 51-year-old man was the victim of a fatal crash that closed all main lanes on I-35 northbound Monday evening. The crash caused a massive backup and delays near McLane Stadium. Waco police said the accident took place around 6:45 p.m. near exit 337A after the 51-year-old pedestrian was crossing the interstate on foot and was struck by a driver.
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
fox44news.com
Man charged with murder in Monday Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One of two men shot during a Monday incident in Bellmead has now been charged with murder. Dennis Ray Estelle, Jr. was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday. He was earlier treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Demicco Chambliss, who was shot in the same incident, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterwards.
