San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three cost-effective targets for the team
After the Chicago Cubs balked at even offering Carlos Correa a deal, It's not easy to remain optimistic for Cubs fans. Nor should they be. After the green light was given from Chairman Tom Ricketts for Jed Hoyer to spend what he needs to turn the team around, Hoyer has seemingly done nothing. The moves in acquiring Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon looked to be the beginning of a fantastic offseason for the Cubs. Since then, they've missed on every target they've been connected to.
Pros and cons of the Braves letting Dansby Swanson walk
Only time will tell if the Atlanta Braves made the right decision letting Dansby Swanson walk. There are consequences to be had, good and bad, with the Atlanta Braves letting hometown hero Dansby Swanson walk in his free agency. Although he starred collegiately at Vanderbilt and was drafted No. 1...
MLB rumors roundup: San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers
More MLB free agents are off the board, but there are still plenty of MLB rumors out there about some well-known players and where the next stops on their baseball journey might be. MLB rumors: Smoke around Los Angeles Dodgers and Dansby Swanson intensifying?. Swanson’s name is one of the...
MLB Insider: What Dansby Swanson’s deal means for Cubs, Braves
What Dansby Swanson’s deal means for Cubs, Braves. Free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a seven-year, $177 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs, a source familiar with the deal tells FanSided. It became increasingly clear throughout the offseason...
Triston Casas has open path to Boston Red Sox starting role
It was a matter of time before the Boston Red Sox moved on from Eric Hosmer. He had been sent to Boston as a straight salary dump, with the Red Sox paying just the league minimum for his services as San Diego covered the rest. That continued to be the case when Hosmer opted in to the final three years and $39 million of his long term deal with the Padres.
Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted
History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
Ty Law comments on Mac Jones “showing up” Patriots coaches
As the week continues and more reactions filter in regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration on the field Monday night, a Patriots legend has thrown his hat into the ring, but not to criticize the young quarterback. Much of the coverage of Jones’ behavior over the last few weeks...
Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Vikings complete historic NFL comeback
The Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime in Week 15. Here’s what the NFC playoff picture looks like. The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 15 with a shot to clinch the NFC North title for the first time since 2017....
Matt Ryan is the most cursed NFL player of all time
There is no way Matt Ryan will ever recover from the Indianapolis Colts’ latest collapse. Matt Ryan should be a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he will forever be remembered by the two worst losses in NFL history: 28-3 in Super Bowl 51 and blowing a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon, falling 39-36 in overtime.
