Pittsburgh, PA

St. John's 93, Florida St. 79

ST. JOHN'S (11-1) Jones 6-11 2-2 16, Soriano 6-11 11-14 23, Alexander 4-10 0-1 9, Curbelo 6-11 2-2 14, Mathis 1-3 2-2 4, Addae-Wusu 7-11 2-2 20, Storr 1-3 0-0 3, Stanley 2-2 0-0 4, Pinzon 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 19-23 93.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT

Ind_FG McLaughlin 26, 9:11. Ind_Domann 24 blocked punt return (McLaughlin kick), 8:12. Ind_D.Jackson 1 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 3:51. Ind_FG McLaughlin 28, 13:07. Ind_FG McLaughlin 49, 10:41. Ind_Blackmon 17 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 5:50. Ind_FG McLaughlin 27, :08. Third Quarter. Min_Osborn 2 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:22. Ind_FG...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
North Carolina 89, Ohio St. 84, OT

NORTH CAROLINA (8-4) Black 2-5 2-4 7, Nance 4-11 0-0 8, Bacot 11-19 6-9 28, Davis 6-13 8-9 21, Love 8-20 2-2 22, Johnson 1-2 0-1 2, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Nickel 0-2 1-2 1, Styles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 19-27 89. OHIO ST. (7-3) Key 4-11 1-2 11,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67

MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
GARDNER-WEBB 72, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 70

Percentages: FG .473, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Maultsby 3-5, Wright 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Boone 0-2, Monroe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Medley-Bacon). Turnovers: 17 (Medley-Bacon 3, Boone 2, Butler 2, Monroe 2, Wright 2, Butts, Cleveland, Gordon, Harris, Maultsby, Oladapo). Steals:...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
SYRACUSE 78, CORNELL 63

Percentages: FG .329, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 13-48, .271 (N.Williams 4-11, Gray 2-4, Boothby 2-9, Hansen 1-1, Noard 1-1, Manon 1-2, Dolan 1-4, Ragland 1-8, Watson 0-8). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ragland). Turnovers: 13 (Manon 6, Boothby, Dolan, Gray, Hansen, N.Williams, Noard, Ragland). Steals: 9...
SYRACUSE, NY

