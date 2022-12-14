ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed News

The Royal Family’s Press Offices Changed Their Story About Being Contacted By The Producers Of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” And Failed To Mention Their Communications With The Company

Spokespersons for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace claimed they were unable to verify the authenticity of an email from the docuseries’ producers, but neglected to tell reporters that a top royal press official engaged with the company and requested clips from the then-unreleased show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy