Orland, CA

Orland Cemetery preparing to honor veterans for the holidays

By Lynzie Lowe llowe@appealdemocrat.com
 3 days ago
Former Orland Fire Chief Bart Castor lays a wreath on a veteran’s grave during a Wreaths Across America event in 2016 to honor America’s fallen veterans. Transcript file photo

Joining thousands of other cemeteries across the country to honor the servicemen and servicewomen that have sacrificed their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms, the Orland Odd Fellows Cemetery will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday.

“In many homes across the United States, every day there is an empty seat for one

who is serving, or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” read a release issued by Orland Cemetery officials. “To honor that sacrifice, the Orland Cemetery District and its Veterans, First Responders along with community members proudly sponsor the Wreaths Across America program.”

According to Orland Cemetery officials, there are over 1,379 veterans interred in the Orland Cemetery District that includes the Graves, Masonic, Odd Fellows and Catholic cemeteries.

“We have veterans that have served in the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and up to the present,” said officials.

As part of the ceremonies each year, community members, family members, and local businesses sponsor wreaths that are laid at the graves of U.S. Military veterans on Wreath Across America Day, prior to Christmas Day.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember fallen United States veterans,

honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom,” read the release. “When a volunteer places a wreath on a Veteran’s grave on National Wreaths Across America Day, it is encouraged that they speak that veteran’s name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on that person and their life.”

The ceremony will also include a flag ceremony featuring the colors, the National Anthem, opening remarks, a dedication of Veterans Medallions and guest statements.

The ceremony will be held at the Orland Odd Fellows Cemetery, located at 3900 County Road P, Orland, on Dec. 17 starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, call Dottie Tefelski at 530-514-4912, Staci Buttermore at 530-865-3880 or email orlandcemdist@gmail.com.

