One of the biggest questions that every Oregon Duck fan is asking right now is about whether or not quarterback Bo Nix will return to Eugene for another season in 2023. We know that he is going to play in the Holiday Bowl on December 28, but beyond that, it’s unclear what his plans are. Friday afternoon offered an opportunity for us to get some clarity on the situation, with Nix talking to media members for the first time since after the Oregon State game in November. Unfortunately, he didn’t appease fans wanting to know more about his future, admitting that...

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 MINUTES AGO