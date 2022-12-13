Read full article on original website
mhwmag.com
Stacey Babson Kaplan named Senior Vice President: Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer
Terex Corporation has announced that Stacey Babson Kaplan has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer of Terex Corporation, effective immediately. With this expansion of duties, she will add Sustainability to her longstanding role heading Ethics & Compliance for the Company. She serves on the Terex Executive Leadership Team and the Environmental, Social, and Governance Executive Steering Committee, reporting to John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
fashionunited.com
In The Style CEO to step down as company embarks on strategic review
In The Style has announced its chief executive officer, Sam Perkins, will be stepping down from his role on December 31, 2022, as the company sets out on a strategic review and business update. The retail group’s founder Adam Frisby will be returning to the role of CEO on an...
salestechstar.com
QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management
QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America. Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience...
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
After CEO Shakeup, Driverless Trucking Firm Severs Key Deal
A joint development agreement to make autonomous trucks between TuSimple and Navistar has been severed amid a rocky stretch for the driverless technology maker. The two companies updated the markets on the status of their 2020 joint development agreement Monday, without offering an explanation for the change in plans. Although, the door was left open for the pair to continue collaborating down the line. “The decision to end the development agreement does not preclude the companies from working together in the future,” the duo said in a joint statement. Navistar makes commercial trucks under several brands, including International, and was originally expected to...
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Ernest Garcia III
24/7 Wall St.'s second candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Ernest Garcia III of Carvana.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-FinTech Select Announces Loan Agreement With The CEO Of Company
* FINTECH SELECT - LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MOHAMMAD ABULEIL, CEO OF CO, EVIDENCED BY A SECURED PROMISSORY NOTE FOR ABULEIL FOR PRINCIPAL SUM OF $369,662.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
The Standard Promotes Jon Shervey to Second Vice President for Customer Service in Employee Benefits
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Jon Shervey has been promoted to second vice president for Customer Service in Employee Benefits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005025/en/ Jon Shervey, second vice president in Customer Service for Employee Benefits at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
Case against former IES CEO, president, financial director pushed back again
The trial date for the former CEO, president, and financial director for IES or International Education Services has been pushed back again, after attorneys representing the men said they need more time to prepare for the case, federal court documents reflect. Ruben Gallegos Sr., his son, Ruben Gallegos Jr., along...
