Nominations sought for Orland window display contest

The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas window display contest and it is asking community members to nominate their favorite storefronts.

“Holiday window displays do not go unnoticed in Orland,” said chamber officials. “We love seeing all the Christmas Spirit.”

In addition to the holiday decor, several local businesses are also showing their support for the Orland High School Trojans, who played in their first-ever state championship game on Saturday.

To nominate a local business, tag them on the Orland Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page post or contact the office.

According to chamber officials, nominations will be accepted until Dec. 18 and judging will take place on Dec. 19.

For more information, call 530-366-8725.