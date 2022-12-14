Orland City Council appoints new mayor

Chris Dobbs Courtesy photo

During the Orland City Council meeting last week, the council voted to name Chris Dobbs as the new mayor of Orland.

According to a statement from city officials, Dobbs has served as an Orland councilmember since 2020.

“Originally from a small town in Texas, Mayor Dobbs lives in Orland with his wife, Michelle, and their two children,” said officials. “Michelle grew up in Orland and works as the nurse for Orland Unified School District. He is employed in the ag industry.”

During the meeting, John McDermott and Matt Romano were sworn in and seated as new members of the Orland City Council as well, after the results of the Glenn County elections canvass were approved.

Longtime Councilmember Bruce Roundy was voted to serve as vice mayor for the upcoming year.