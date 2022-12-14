Read full article on original website
MCM Reunites With BE@RBRICK for Monogram-Clad Collection
Since its 2001 creation, Medicom Toy’s BE@RBRICK has featured a wide array of collaborations from Astro Boy to TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Now the toy maker is expanding its fashion catalog by reuniting with MCM. The entities’ new collaboration sees the toys clad in MCM’s signature monogram print. Appearing in the offering...
HUMAN MADE®️ Prepares for Christmas With 2022 "HOLIDAY" Collection
NIGO’s HUMAN MADE®️ is gearing up for the festive season with a celebratory capsule collection. Dubbed “HOLIDAY,” the range forms part of the brand’s 24th season and sees its exclusive “white tiger” character dressed up for Christmas. The festive animal is seen...
Clints' Last FW22 Collection Is Packed With Y2K and Varsity Sports Influence
Manchester’s front-running streetwear label Clints has had a busy year. Aside from opening its first-ever flagship store in the heart of Manchester City Centre, the brand has consistently kept its fans engaged with regular off-the-cuff releases of new — and evolving — garment lines, while its footwear collection has also continued to come on leaps and bounds with fresh iterations of its Stepper and TRL 2.0 shoes.
Victor Victor and PANGAIA Deliver Latest Releases From Their Earth-Friendly Capsule
Shortly after being launched at the end of October, Victor Victor Worldwide and PANGAIA have returned to deliver the latest releases from their Earth-friendly capsule collection. Leading the range is the Chains Hoodie designed in collaboration with Steven Victor‘s music and media company. The limited-edition signature hoodie features a “Black” base and is accented by 3D embroidery and digitally printed chains.
fragment design and Converse Reunite for a Pastel-Focused Chuck 70 Capsule
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design label never runs too far from the collaborative domain. We’ve recently seen the imprint reimagine Moncler’s classic Maya Jacket as well as craft its own VanMoof S3 e-Bike team-up, and now its delving back into the footwear space to produce a four-part footwear collection with Converse.
Cézanne Self-Portrait Discovered Under 150-Year-Old Painting
“We went from having two Cézannes to three with this discovery.”. The Cincinnati Art Museum (CAM) was conducting a routine check on Paul Cézanne‘s Still Life with Bread and Eggs (1865) when something peculiar arose. There was an unusual concentration of cracks on a specific area of the painting, prompting conservator Serena Urry to examine the 150-year-old painting further.
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative. According to Urban Dictionary, “washed” is “a term used to describe a general feeling of exhaust, tiredness and lack of motivation.” Thankfully, Jordan Brand isn’t adhering to that malaise-inducing definition on their newest Air Jordan 1 colorway, the “Washed Black.” A largely understated color scheme with some compelling material adjustments, the “Washed Black” is the good kind of washed: fresh, clean and crisp.
Interscope Records and fragment design Reunite for a 2Pac Collection
After connecting a range of merchandise, Interscope Records and Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design have reunited for a special collection. Celebrating the legacy of Tupac Shakur, the 2Pac collection honors the rapper’s legacy with a striking range of street leaning apparel. The Interscope Records x fragment design 2Pac collection...
The adidas COS fomQUAKE Is the adiFOM Q's Rusty Chemical Formula-Inspired Sibling
Might have parted ways with a certain controversial rapper, but the influence of their work remains strong within the Three Stripes’ identity — encouraging the brand to release the adiFOM Q, and now the adidas COS fomQUAKE. While structurally and visually identical to the adiFOM Q, the COS...
Holiday Readies Its Blank Program "clear the mind" Collection
Gearing up for the holiday season, Holiday brand is gearing up to release its latest collection of essentials. Dubbed “clear the mind,” the extensive Blank Program range sees the label focus on garments over any graphics. Comprised of hoodies, zip-up hoodies, and sweatpants, the heavyweight wears feature custom...
A1 Denim and Soho Yacht Club Present An Understated Trouser-Jacket Collaboration
For U.K. streetwear, it feels like there’s always a new kid on the block awaiting its turn to take the top spot of popularity. We’ve seen success with Corteiz, Clints, and Unknown (to name a few) and now two of London’s most promising emerging labels, A1 Denim and Soho Yacht Club, have come together to present a new denim jacket and trouser collaboration.
Artificial Intelligence Designed These Dainty Nike Sneakers
If artificial intelligence is the future, we’re not mad at it, because the technology has been used to create a variety of would-be Nike sneakers. Designed and debuted online by the Instagram account @AI_ClothingDaily, which is run by @luckynumber.8, the AI-generated Nikes have since taken over TikTok and Instagram design pages with many using the platform to not just share the images, but comment on the designs.
JJJJound X PUMA Tease Green Suede Sneaker for FW22
JJJJound has unveiled the next shoe in its collaboration with PUMA. Since teaming up earlier this year, the brands have been rolling out a series of suede sneakers in various colorways. September saw the release of the soft beige “Putty” and gray “Limestone” colorways, while last month, they delivered a...
PUMA Throws It Back for Its Rider FV Archive Remastered
PUMA has reached into its archives to present a revitalized version of its Rider FV sneaker, and this time, it’s coming in the form of the Rider FV Archive Remastered to celebrate 75 years of the classic design. Throwing it back to the heritage hallmarks of the silhouette —...
Ranking the Best Christmas Sneakers
‘Tis the season for festive looks. Sneakerheads have long been treated to pairs centered around Christmas, resulting in all sorts of unique takes on the theme. From bringing adored characters to life and assembling color coordinated styles, these festive looks continue to serve as some of footwear’s most adventurous releases. To celebrate the holidays, the Hypebeast team has put together a list of sneakers that best bring Christmas spirit.
Cherry Los Angeles' Holiday 2022 Collection Hits the Stables
Known for its laidback Americana aesthetic infused into retro silhouettes, SoCal brand Cherry Los Angeles is taking over the festive season in style with its 2022 Holiday collection. The range sees co-founders Messrs Joseph Perez and David Levy reimagine American staples through a contemporary lens, inserting its causal DNA into slouchy essentials that showcase a nostalgic mindset for all.
Local Creatives Tour the Diverse Food Stops Fuelling Them On-The-Go
In a new biking odyssey, VanMoof teams up with Hypebeast to find out how its lightweight-yet-high-powered e-bikes are helping a new generation of food enthusiasts discover an authentic array of cuisines. After stopping off at LA’s fresh-flavored eateries, the second installment in the series sees Hypebeast head to London where...
Jordan Brand Is Closing Out 2022 With the Return of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"
Before 2022 officially comes to a close, Jordan Brand is carving out space for one last bring-back: the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” We’ve seen this pair’s official images pop up along with a myriad of early leaks, so let’s dive a little into its backstory.
South Korean Musician SHAUN Was Invited to Tour Leeum Museum's 'Kaleidoscope Eyes' Exhibition
HypeArt spoke with the singer-songwriter about where he finds inspiration and how AR and VR may seep into his future plans. Augmented Reality and virtual reality were once held as visions of a distant future. Just stating the words conjure up retro-futuristic films and TV shows, such as Star Trek or Back to the Future. As social media has shown over the years, however, this idealized future is well within the present and artists of all backgrounds have utilized AR and VR technologies to further expand on their creative expression.
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Brings Abstract Wares to Your Home
You can now have Charles Jeffrey Loverboy’s eccentric style in your home and closet with the brand’s new Homeware Creatures collection. The new offering brings the London-based designer’s eye-catching cadence to essential home decor pieces. But to bring the project to fruition, Loverboy teamed up with Nick Cowan and the Polish design studio, UAU Project. The Nick Cowan x Charles Jeffrey Loverboy pieces include two limited-edition bookend sculptures. Appearing in indigo and red, the Lovergyle pieces offer a fun take on quirky, yet functional decor and is made from blue jesmonite.
