If artificial intelligence is the future, we’re not mad at it, because the technology has been used to create a variety of would-be Nike sneakers. Designed and debuted online by the Instagram account @AI_ClothingDaily, which is run by @luckynumber.8, the AI-generated Nikes have since taken over TikTok and Instagram design pages with many using the platform to not just share the images, but comment on the designs.

1 DAY AGO