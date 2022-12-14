Landslide: Highway 30 to remain partially open until cleanup, repairs complete

Delays and flaggers should be expected at the site of a massive landslide cleanup and repair project on Highway 30 north of Clatskanie.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reopened Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to one lane during daylight hours.

The highway has been open to a single flagged lane from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly since Sunday, Dec. 4 following a massive landslide. Because the hazardous rock scaling work must be done in daylight, ODOT had been closing the highway 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all last week.

"We expect to continue that at least into next week with no change," ODOT spokesman David House told The Chronicle Tuesday, Dec. 13.

House urges drivers to expect delays at the site and to watch for flaggers.

“We will flag traffic in alternating directions and occasionally stop traffic for crews and equipment during work,” House said. “There is no estimated date when we can reopen additional lanes due to the amount of material that needs to be removed. We are continuing to scale large sections of loose rock that are on the verge of falling, as well as the debris from the original landslide.”

The slide started at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, about 100 feet above the roadway, according to ODOT. It was about 110-feet wide and sent at least 1,800 cubic yards of mostly rock onto the highway. The landslide was likely due to rain and strong winds on trees with roots deep in rocky hillside.

“This section of US Highway 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall,” ODOT stated earlier. “So, this part of the road has long had landslide warning signs.”

ODOT crews have been working on repairs since the event, to ensure that the roadway is safe for travelers and the crews.

The work included crews scaling down the cliff side of the highway to remove large sections of loose rock left by the landslide. The hazardous rock scaling work must be done during daylight and coordinated with cleanup at the highway surface to keep crews safe, ODOT stated.

As a reminder, ODOT urges drivers not to use their GPS to detour on less developed roads.

“This can be dangerous for you, especially in winter weather conditions,” ODOT said.

ODOT urges drivers before travel, to visit TripCheck.com. That online system offers timely updates on Highway 30 – and all Oregon highways. ODOT posts road and weather conditions, highway closures, crash locations, traffic speeds and more as quickly as possible at the site. You can also see traffic camera views.

“Slowdown in wintry weather and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles,” ODOT states. “Remember, it takes longer to stop in wet and/or freezing conditions. Also bring traction devices if you cross snow zones and know how to use them.”

Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.